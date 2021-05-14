Napa Valley Wine Train slated to roll again May 17 after pandemic pause

Napa Valley’s iconic Wine Train plans to return to the tracks Monday, according to a Friday announcement from Noble House Hotels & Resorts, the Seattle-based company which operates the attraction.

“We are thrilled to bring back our one-of-a-kind experiences for locals and visitors and have implemented numerous safety measures to give passengers peace of mind while enjoying the Wine Train’s world-class dining and picturesque setting,” stated Steven Lampkin, area director for Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

The train had been sidetracked by the pandemic restriction which have begun now to ease. It typically takes rider through key winemaking regions along the Napa Valley floor.

It returns Monday with what the company calls “The Legacy Tour.” The three-hour rail tour through the valley includes a four-course gourmet meal. Tasting stops are planned at Charles Krug and V. Sattui. Price was not announced.

Mid-June will mark the return of other trips, including the Gourmet Express, Vista Dome, Grgich Hills Winery Tour and the Murder Mystery Tour.

Pandemic-inspired precautions remain, the company stated. “Traditional rail seating has been paused, and tables are now six feet apart with built-in partitions separating each pod. Additionally, all passengers and staff must wear a mask to board the train, guests are asked to wear masks during their journey except when they are eating or drinking.”

In 2015, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. entered into a partnership with Brooks Street for the purchase of the Napa Valley Wine Train. Brooks Street (www.brooks-street.com) is a California-based real estate development and investment company with offices in Northern and Southern California.

Noble House portfolio includes 18 hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada.