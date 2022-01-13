Napa Valley winery Alpha Omega owner is new chair of Festival Napa Valley board

Bella Oaks vintner Suzanne Deal Booth and arts advocate Romana Bracco have joined the board of directors for Festival Napa Valley, a performing arts and education organization.

Also, the board will be chaired by Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega. Baggett has served on the Festival board since 2013, the last three years as vice chairman. He currently serves on the board of the Wine Institute, Land Trust of Napa County, First Tee–Monterey County, and Cal Poly Athletic Director’s Council. He also recently served as chair of the Napa Valley Vintners board of directors and currently serves as adviser to the board.

Booth founded the Friends of Heritage Preservation, and in 2003, the American Academy in Rome created the Suzanne Deal Booth Rome Prize Fellowship for Historic Preservation and Conversation. Additionally, Booth serves on the boards of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Menil Collection, American Friends of the Centre Pompidou, Ballroom Marfa, The Contemporary Austin, and Atelier Calder.

Bracco is president of the Committee of Italians Residing Abroad and past president of Italian Community Services. She currently serves on the boards of San Francisco Opera, the Museo Italo Americano, and Second Opinion.

Presented by the Napa Valley Festival Association, the event has more than 200 artists, wineries, resorts, theaters, restaurants, chefs and vintners that participate each year. It is slated to take place July 15–24.