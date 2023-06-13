Napa Valley winery Darioush celebrates 25 years

The owners of Darioush Winery in Napa Valley, Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi, have announced the celebration of the winery's 25th anniversary.

Begun in 1998, Darioush includes 120 acres of estate vineyards spanning the Mt. Veeder, Oak Knoll and Coombsville appellations.

Darioush employs 30 hospitality hosts with WSET level II and III certifications as well as multiple diploma-level sommeliers. The winery has added a commercial kitchen, an estate garden, and a culinary program to its list of on-site offerings.

"It has been an incredible journey and a dream come true to build this winery alongside my family," says proprietor Darioush Khaledi. "We came to the United States in the late 70s and we remain so grateful for the opportunities we have been given. As we look back at the last 25 years, we are proud to honor and celebrate our team, the legendary vintners who blazed the trail before us, and those who believed in us."

The winery will celebrate its silver anniversary with a dinner series of dates available from June through September.