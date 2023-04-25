Napa Valley winery human resources VP wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I was on maternity leave after having my third child when I was approached about the opportunity to join Trefethen,” explains Vanessa Shimer. “Although I was not looking for a new career opportunity, it was truly ideal given my experience in wine and hospitality as well as my deep appreciation for agricultural work, particularly in the vineyards. I have been here for two years and have enjoyed our people-centric culture.”

Shimer has background in wine and hospitality, as her parents immigrated from Mexico while she was a toddler and began working in those industries. Growing up in Saint Helena, she began working at 15 and says she hasn’t stopped. At one point, while earning her degree at Sonoma State University, she held three jobs at the same time.

Shimer initially aspired to be an archaeologist and FBI agent. Her career in human resources began while she worked in the field with Auberge Resorts at Calistoga Ranch. Since then, she worked a handful of other human resources roles in the hospitality industry before beginning her job as Vice President of Human Resources for Trefethen Family Vineyards two years ago.

“I feel blessed and am grateful for where I am in my life! There is nothing I am missing!”

One of the largest challenges that she’s faced in her career is overcoming the stereotypes of being a young, Latin woman while growing professionally.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing about being a professional under 40 is the learning opportunities that come from being inexperienced and finding your passion based on experience you gain. I honestly cannot think of a worst thing.”