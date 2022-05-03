Napa Valley’s Amici Cellars promotes, hires for winemaking team

Sean M. Quinn is joining the winemaking team as associate production winemaker for Olema and No Curfew, sister brand of Amici Cellars, the Calistoga winery announced.

In addition, Dante West has been promoted to associate winemaker. The company stated he will be working alongside Amici winemaker Tony Biagi and consulting winemaker Matt Courtney

Quinn joins Amici Cellars having served most recently as winemaker and director of production at Hannah Nicole Vineyards & Winery in Brentwood. Additional production experience in Napa Valley includes Viader Vineyards & Winery and Tudal Winery, and harvest internships at Pine Ridge, Venge and Boeschen Vineyards.

West joined the small-scale, family-owned winery in 2020 as assistant winemaker. The winery stated he worked in the cellar, lab and vineyards at wineries including Arista Winery, Mending Wall Winery, and Flowers Vineyard & Winery. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Viticulture and Enology from the University of California, Davis.

“Dante’s quickly finding his style under Tony’s mentorship. It’s inspiring to witness the growth of the next generation of winemakers and we anticipate great success,” stated Amici proprietor Bob Shepard.

About Quinn, Shepard stated, “The Olema and No Curfew wines are complex, expressive and made with the same dedication in the level of care with which the Amici Cellars wines are crafted. Adding Sean’s talent to our winemaking team furthers our commitment to bringing these approachable wines to market.”