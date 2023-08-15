Napa Valley’s Calistoga Motor Lodge joins Hyatt portfolio

Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa has joined JdV by Hyatt, the hotel chain’s growing Independent Collection portfolio of properties — and the first such hotel in Napa, both parties recently announced.

“It was mainly a change in management. There was no transaction,” said Stephen Chan, partner and co-founder of Eagle Point Hotel Partners, which purchased the Calistoga Motor Lodge in 2015.

By partnering with Hyatt, the Calistoga hotel gains exposure well beyond the Napa Valley, he said.

“Access to Hyatt’s rewards program is key and (also) corporate sales and meetings components,” Chan said.

“Since we’ve become a Hyatt property, the loyalty members have come and it's a really good option,” said Magy Garza, Calistoga Motor Lodge’s on-site marketing manager. “The other closest option is the Alila Napa Valley (in St. Helena), which is an adults only (property) and kind of a different level than we are.”

The Calistoga Motor Lodge is family-friendly and at a lower price point than the Alila, she added.

As of Aug. 15, an overnight stay for two at the Calistoga Motor Lodge was $259; the Alila started at $1,095, according to multiple booking sites.

The Calistoga Motor Lodge has 97 guest rooms and suites, and is expected to add five new villas next year, Chan said.

“We’re excited to welcome Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa into our World of Hyatt loyalty program and to offer all travelers a getaway experience that embodies the true spirit of Napa Valley,” David Tarr, senior vice president, development, Americas, Hyatt, said in the July 13 news release.

With the addition of the Calistoga property, JdV by Hyatt now has more than 50 independent hotels in its portfolio, according to the announcement.

Hyatt also stated it anticipates several new openings and renovations this year across its brands, including four more in California. They are the Hyatt Regency Irvine, Thompson Palm Springs, Caption by Hyatt Roseville, and Caption by Hyatt Sacramento.

Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is located at 1880 Lincoln Ave. Reservations can be booked through all Hyatt brands, as well as through calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.