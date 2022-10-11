Napa Valley’s Silverado resort hires Utah executive to lead marketing

Coleen Reardon is the new director of marketing for Silverado Resort and Spa, a Napa Valley destination with 345 guest rooms and suites.

“We are thrilled to have Coleen join our team,” said Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing this landmark property and positioning it as Napa Valley’s premier destination with dynamic programming, innovative technology and fresh design.”

Prior to joining the team at Silverado Resort and Spa, Reardon was vice president of marketing for Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. She had worked there for 28 years.