Napa Valley’s The French Laundry was almost a San Francisco restaurant

The previously untold story of the French Laundry, now a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Yountville has been revealed.

In a recent New York Times Op-Doc YouTube video, a recurring series that highlights short documentaries by independent filmmakers, director Ben Proudfoot reveals the history of the institution that would become known as "the best restaurant in the world."

The restaurant used to be run by a woman named Sally Schmitt. Schmitt is one of the forebearers of California cuisine, just like Alice Waters, Wolfgang Puck and yes, Thomas Keller, who eventually became the chef and owner at the French Laundry. However, in the wake of global acclaim for the restaurant after she sold it to Keller, she has been largely forgotten by, well ... everyone.

Schmitt was born in 1932 and grew up outside of Sacramento on a farm in a very food-centric family. They had dinner parties that revolved around braised meats, simple salads and fresh fruit. As Schmitt said in the video, "It was California cuisine without ever hearing the term."

Her mother taught Schmitt to be a very independent woman and encouraged her to go to college. She attended the nearby UC Davis and studied home economics, which she described as learning "the science of cooking." Not long after college, she married her husband Don.

After giving birth to five children, her new family moved from the Central Valley to the Napa Valley in Northern California in the late 1960s. There, Schmitt opened her first business, the Vintage Cafe. But Napa was not yet the wine-focused, wealthy destination it is today. The region was on the precipice of change, though, and the timing was just right for the Schmitts — the Vintage Cafe thrived as young people moved into the area for the wine business.

"[The next generation] had very good palates and they were hungry," she said. "It was a no-brainer."

After just a year, the Schmitt family was successful enough to open a second restaurant called the Chutney Kitchen. But Schmitt realized she was unhappy doing the operations part of the business. She wanted to be back in the kitchen where she could "stir and taste the soup."

One day, a waitress and friend of hers whispered in her ear that a building on the corner of Washington and Creek streets was up for sale. Schmitt originally had her eye on the building when she was opening the Vintage Cafe because of its history as a French laundry business. But the owners were not ready to sell the empty structure just yet. The time was right, though, in 1978 and the Schmitt family quickly turned it into a fully working restaurant soon after.

The first iteration of the French Laundry was a family affair. Sally was in the kitchen, Don ran the front of house and their kids, now old enough to work, were the wait staff. More importantly, Yountville became a destination restaurant. If one was visiting the Napa Valley, a stop at the French Laundry was a must. It even caught the attention of Julia Child, who visited "two or three times," according to Schmitt.

The restaurant flourished for 16 years. Eventually, someone came along and tried to convince Schmitt to expand the French Laundry in San Francisco and even New York. But Schmitt was adamant that she did not want to because it would "throw her lifestyle out of whack."

But when a charming young man named Thomas Keller came along and said "it was his dream" to turn the French Laundry into a world-class restaurant, the Schmitts gave him a chance and sold him the place in 1994.

Keller took the restaurant to new heights, just as he had hoped. Twice, it was named the best restaurant in the world by the World's 50 Best, in 2003 and 2004. More recently, though, he has been in the news for the wrong reasons. In 2019, a former employee sued Keller for discrimination and in 2020, he was ridiculed for joining President Donald Trump's "very corporate-leaning" Economic Council for Restaurants.

Schmitt and her family lived happily in Yountville for many years.

"We were the lucky ones," she recounted in the NYT documentary. "We found a way of life that we enjoyed every day."

Unfortunately, Schmitt died in March of this year. But her legacy, that of achieving success in the areas of life that were most important to her, like her family, lives on.

"I've had so much satisfaction from the rewards from my family life, that I don't need to be the best chef in the world. I just don't need that."