Napa Valley’s Woodmont Real Estate Services promotes property manager

Shelly Sandhu has been promoted from property manager to senior property manager at Woodmont Real Estate Services in Napa Valley.

A 30-year veteran of the property management industry, she joined Woodmont in 2020 and manages seven office, retail and industrial facilities located in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, the company stated.

Sandu’s experience includes market-rate and low-income properties as well as commercial buildings, the company said. She also holds a tax credit specialist certification.