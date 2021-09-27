Napa wildfire-prevention plan gets $6M grant; NorthBay Medical Group acquires Hills Physicians; Rialto Cinemas requires vaccinations

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation has secured at $5.85 million grant from Cal Fire to undertake 20 fuel-reduction projects. The work will be done in the footprints of 2017's Atlas, Nuns and Tubbs fires and 2020's Hennessey (LNU Lightning Complex) and Glass fires.

In addition, the grant will help with a defensible space cost-share program to be tested in the Calistoga and St. Helena areas. At least 300 residents will receive financial support to improve their defensible spaces.

Money will also help buy a dozer-masticator to be managed by Pacific Union College and Cal Fire to reduce fuels.

Napa Firewise and Napa County in April unveiled a $42 million, five-year plan to reduce fuels. Napa County agreed to pay $6.4 million for the first year.

—

Hill Physicians Medical Group, with more than 4,000 primary care and specialty physicians, is joining forces this October with NorthBay Medical Group providers.

The addition of NorthBay providers doubles Hill Physicians' presence in the Solano County area

The group stated patients who sign up with Hill Physicians Medical Group this fall soon will have access to NorthBay physicians.

NorthBay Medical Group includes 120 primary and specialty care providers, and more than 100 hospital-based providers.

—

Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol announced it will require proof of vaccination for all who enter the movie theater, including customers, guests, vendors and employees ages 12 and above.

Patrons who arrive at the theater without proof of vaccination or a letter AND negative Covid-19 test, will be denied entry, the company announced. Refunds can be issued for those who bought tickets in advance.

Rialto Cinemas continues to require that face coverings must be worn at all times while inside Rialto Cinemas unless actively eating or drinking.

—

The board of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) declared a common stock dividend of 21 cents per share for the third quarter, up 17% from 18 cents per share for the second quarter.

This is the Mill Valley-based real estate finance company's 89th consecutive quarterly dividend. The third quarter 2021 dividend is payable on Sept. 30 to stockholders of record on Sept. 23, the financial group announced.

—

Radiant Canna in Santa Rosa announced it has secured the exclusive rights to select Marley Natural cannabis products in California. Radiant's agreement with Docklight Brands Inc. marks Marley Natural's return to the California market, and allows Radiant to produce and distribute Marley Natural cannabis flower, concentrate and edible products.

Radiant Canna and its logistics arm, Radiant Distro, provides manufacturing, distribution and technology to more than a dozen multi-award-winning brands. Radiant Distro operates fulfillment centers in Northern and Southern California, including Santa Rosa, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Docklight Brands is based in Seattle.

—

The California Legislature has passed SB 389, a bill to extend cocktails to-go until Dec. 31, 2026. The bill now heads Governor Gavin Newsom for signature.

Said Adam Smith, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Vice President of State Government Relations: “Cocktails to-go has already proven to be a vital part of their survival during COVID-19 and will provide increased stability as they work to get back on their feet. Extending cocktails to-go for five years will provide a critical lifeline for California’s bars, restaurants and distilleries.

—

The DTC Wine Symposium has announced its first keynote presentation for the wine industry’s national summit on direct-to-consumer sales and marketing, scheduled for Jan. 19-20, 2022.

Jeff Butler, author and workplace strategist who helps organizations create workplaces where employees thrive, will present on the topic of “Building an effective multigenerational workforce,” the group stated. Bulter is the author of two books and CEO of JButler International.

—

Bank of Marin has announced the winners of its 28th annual Spirit of Marin Awards, as nominated by the Marin County Chambers of Commerce. \

The Novato-based bank stated the winners will be honored at a luncheon on Sept. 24 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm at Marin Center Fairgrounds. Author, journalist and Marin County native Jason Rezaianas will be the featured speaker.

Here are this year’s nominators and winners:

Corte Madera Chamber of Commerce: Max Korten, County of Marin

Fairfax Chamberof Commerce: Maya Butterfield, Coconut Moon

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Marin: Karen Carrera, Villegas Carrera, Inc.

Larkspur Chamber of Commerce: MarinHealth, “in honor of doctors, nurses, medical and essential workers”

Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce, small business: Mill Valley Market