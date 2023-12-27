Napa will soon start work on residential design guidelines update

Work to update the city of Napa’s residential design guidelines, a set of local standards housing developers are recommended to follow when proposing projects, will be starting up in early 2024.

And the main thrust of this update — one part of a larger $750,000 update to the city’s zoning code — will be to modify those standards to be objective, as defined by California state law.

That means the standards will likely come to resemble a checklist developers can follow to get their projects approved. The update will in turn alter or remove so-called subjective standards, cutting down on the discretion governmental bodies such as the city’s Planning Commission and City Council have historically had over such projects.

For example, an existing subjective standard in the current city guidelines is: “Masonry, chain link and solid fences are discouraged,” according to Planning Manager Ricky Caperton. He said the standard can be adjusted to be “objective” by prohibiting such fences instead of discouraging them.

“It’s really intended to streamline the process, to create some level of certainty and reduce timelines to the development review process as it relates to residential projects,” Caperton said.

The Napa Planning Commission — which also performs design review — got its first crack at providing feedback on what should be included in the new objective guidelines on Dec. 21.

Several commissioners have previously expressed dismay over the state’s doing away with subjective standards. Commissioners have also repeatedly taken issue with the design of proposed residential projects in recent years.

But commission Chair Bob Massaro said at the meeting the update represented a great chance to influence the future of Napa’s residential design.

“Going to objective design standards is being thrust upon us because of the state law changes, but it’s actually a huge opportunity to do some good,” Massaro said.

What the new standards will come to look like is currently unknown. But Caperton provided the commission with examples of objective standards from three California cities that already have them — Sunnyvale, Temecula and Santa Rosa — to demonstrate a variation of approaches, including checklist and point-based systems.

The commissioners discussed changes they’d like to see, in broad and specific terms, and said they’d like to see the contractor that will carry out the code update — which hasn’t yet been selected — finish up a draft before the end of 2024.

Suggestions included:

Prohibiting vinyl windows and other uses of vinyl in building materials.

Requiring some form of sun protection for south- and west-facing windows.

Banning repetitive architecture.

Banning internal “fake mullions” in windows — mullions are shafts that separate small panes of glass in a window, while fake ones can give the appearance of separation without structurally doing so.

Requiring windows on garage doors.

Requiring some sort of nod to historical architecture in new developments built in historic neighborhoods.

Requiring accurate renderings of projects, as well as representations of materials that will be used in the projects.

Requiring gray water systems.

Requiring the use of sustainable roofing materials.

Massaro said there was a need for standards that help to cut down climate impacts, given that roughly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions in the city come from buildings. So he suggested awnings or other forms of sun protection be required for the south and west windows of developments.

“The reason you protect south and west is because that gives them heat gain in the summertime,” Massaro said. “Because those windows heat up, people turn their air conditioner on, the air conditioner consumes energy, the energy is produced by usually coal-fired power plants.”

Commissioner Gordon Huether said he regularly flies out of the Sacramento International Airport, and he hopes Napa will be able to avoid the look of the Sacramento housing developments near there. He suggested there should be a standard of avoiding repetitive architecture.

“My greatest fear is that we’re going to look like that,” Huether said. “Housing developments are right up against the freeway. The houses look like they’re 4 feet apart. If I had overserved myself in a bar, I would be afraid of finding my way home because everything looks exactly the same, in big clumps.”

Another general theme that emerged in the discussion was the need to find ways to promote “quality” architecture or assess the “integrity” of projects using objective terms. Commissioner Paul Kelley said assessing “integrity” is really what the commission attempts to do when reviewing projects.

“I know sustainability is a really high goal here,” Kelley said. “But I think once you step aside from that, I think really the most sort of lofty goal that we’re looking for is integrity.”

Massaro compared the integrity concept to “terroir” in the wine industry, which refers to the connection between grapevines and the earth and other environmental factors that affect the taste of the wine.

“Really what it’s saying is you need to be connected to the earth, you need to be authentic,” Massaro said. “So inauthentic things like plastic plants on the outside of a major building are not, I think, authentic.”

