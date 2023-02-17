Napa’s BottleRock sets food offerings

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 17, 2023, 1:24PM

Food for Bottle Rock

The 2023 festival food lineup incudes:

Mustards Grill

Morimoto Asia

La Toque

Press Restaurant

Oenotri

Cole’s Chop House

Morimoto Napa

Goose & Gander

Torc

Bounty Hunter

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

Compline Restaurant

Zuzu

The Q Restaurant & Bar

Ristorante Allegria

Osha Thai

Charlie’s

Di Filippo Wood-Fired Pizza

Imagination on Fire

Taqueria Rosita

Ox and the Fox

Empress M

Napa Sport

Foodshed Take Away

Napa Yard

HopMonk Tavern

Villa Corona

JAX White Mule Diner

Mo’s Hot Dogs

Stateline Road Smokehouse

Monday Bakery

The Farmer’s Wife

William Tell House

Phat Salads and Wraps

The Chairman

Cooked by Gio

Buckhorn BBQ Truck

Gerard’s Paella

Nash & Proper

bling bling dumpling

It’s Always Sunny Sorbet

Kara’s Cupcakes

Sweetie Pies Bakery

Vintage Sweet Shoppe

brewed

Mariapilar Ice Creamery

Humphry Slowcombe

(Source: Bottle Rock organizers)

Dozens of area restaurants and food trucks have bene announced as particpating in BottleRock Napa Valley, a three-day festival held May 23 through May 26 in Napa

Also, joining festival sponsorsing JaM Cellars, wineries participating inclue: Caymus Vineyards, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Miner Family Winery, Emmolo Wines, Schramsberg Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Mumm Napa, Robledo Family Winery, ACUMEN, Anarchist Wine Co., Oberon Wines and Art House Wines. Platinum guests also enjoy rare and cult wines, such as Cardinale, presented by Master Sommeliers and wine experts.

Craft brews and seltzers feature a mix of fan favorites and brews from premium producers such as Coors Light, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Pacifico, TRULY Hard Seltzer, Modelo, Hop Valley, Blue Moon Brewing Company and Coors Banquet.3, in

And slated as entertainment during the event are headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins and more than 70 additional bands on six music stages.

