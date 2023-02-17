Napa’s BottleRock sets food offerings

Dozens of area restaurants and food trucks have bene announced as particpating in BottleRock Napa Valley, a three-day festival held May 23 through May 26 in Napa

Also, joining festival sponsorsing JaM Cellars, wineries participating inclue: Caymus Vineyards, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Miner Family Winery, Emmolo Wines, Schramsberg Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Mumm Napa, Robledo Family Winery, ACUMEN, Anarchist Wine Co., Oberon Wines and Art House Wines. Platinum guests also enjoy rare and cult wines, such as Cardinale, presented by Master Sommeliers and wine experts.

Craft brews and seltzers feature a mix of fan favorites and brews from premium producers such as Coors Light, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Pacifico, TRULY Hard Seltzer, Modelo, Hop Valley, Blue Moon Brewing Company and Coors Banquet.3, in

And slated as entertainment during the event are headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins and more than 70 additional bands on six music stages.