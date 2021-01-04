Napa’s Fumé Bistro defies on-premises restaurant ban during latest coronavirus stay-home order

Fumé Bistro & Bar, the north Napa restaurant that briefly defied a state-ordered lockdown early in the coronavirus pandemic, has continued serving customers on its premises in defiance of a new shelter-at-home order — and doubled down on its stance in an open letter published Saturday.

Posted to Fumé's Facebook page, the four-paragraph statement attacked the statewide order shutting down indoor and outdoor restaurant dining as a threat to a "dying" industry battered by the social distancing rules first passed in March to combat the COVID-19 crisis that has killed more than 350,000 Americans, including over 26,500 in California.

While other Napa Valley restaurants kept their dining rooms and outdoor patios off limits during the New Year's weekend, Fumé kept its enclosed patio open to visitors, including several on New Year's Day who were not wearing masks, according to KGO-TV Channel 7, the ABC affiliate in San Francisco.

"Bottom line, the closure of on-premises dining is uncalled for, unjust and will bankrupt an industry that has needlessly taken an unprecedented hit," the statement read. "... The mortality rate of our industry is not acceptable. Patrons who are uncomfortable with on-premise dining, who have compromised health issues or are simply nervous about contracting (COVID-19) should stay home or take additional precautions. Fume Bistro will remain open for on-premises dinning (sic) just as other 'essential' businesses in our community are staying open."

Fumé's owner Terry Letson confirmed Sunday that the eatery at 4050 Byway East is continuing to serve diners on its outdoor patio. The restaurant's Facebook statement argued it can safely serve customers on-site through measures such as mask wearing, minimum 6-foot spacing between tables, sanitizing surfaces and providing hand sanitizer at all tables.

Janet Upton, the Napa County spokesperson, confirmed Sunday morning that the Napa County and city governments are aware of Fumé's defiance of the on-site dining ban, and have referred the matter to California's enforcement task force and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which grants liquor licenses to restaurants.

Napa County's other possible options include going to court for a temporary restraining order requiring Fumé to obey the state stay-home order, or suspending the restaurant's commercial kitchen license, Upton said in an email later Sunday.

The city contacted Letson Dec. 21 to inform him of several complaints about Fumé's continued on-site dining, and of the stay-home order restricting restaurants to take-out and delivery, according to city spokesperson Jaina French.

City enforcement of COVID-19 health orders starts with educational phone calls and usually ends there, French said late Sunday. However, continuing complaints can lead Napa's code enforcement division to visit a business, which in turn can escalate to warnings, violation notices and citations.

The clash has played out in the wake of the county's Dec. 18 stay-at-home order, which it passed amid a surge in coronavirus infections — and a sharp drop in intensive-care capacity at hospitals — locally and statewide from November onward. Outdoor restaurant dining and wine tastings were among the activities prohibited for at least three weeks under the order, which took effect after the county's ICU vacancy rate dropped below 15%. Hair salons, movie theaters, breweries and bars also were instructed to close, and capacity reduced at groceries and other retail stores.

Meanwhile, Marin County restaurant owners started a petition to urge the Board of Supervisors to roll back the temporary freeze on outdoor dining put in place in December as cases were rising in the county, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

By Monday morning, more than 5,600 people had signed the online petition at change.org.

Dustin Sullivan, co-owner of Guesthouse in Kentfield, wrote in a letter with the petition that the county’s previous surge in mid-July occurred while outdoor dining was banned. Outdoor dining in Marin resumed in early June, but COVID-19 cases didn’t begin to surge again until November, the letter said.

“But as case counts have reached frightening levels in Marin in December, outdoor dining has been shut down for the vast majority of the month. There’s a clear disconnect here,” Sullivan wrote.

Napa County reported 2,674 new coronavirus cases in December, more than doubling its November count, and 5,741 cases for 2020. Twenty-nine residents died as a result of COVID-19 during the year, including 11 in December, with the county reporting the last fatality on New Year's Eve.