Napa's La Cheve Bakery and Brews owner wins Latino Business Leadership Award

Cinthya Cisneros, owner of Napa-based La Cheve Bakery and Brews, is a 2021 winner of North Bay Business Journal's Latino Business Leadership Awards.

Professional background: Pathology, Science education, brewing science and hospitality

Education: Bachelors of science degree in chemistry; teaching credential

Tell us your story and that of your organization: La Cheve is a Mexican bakery, craft beer taproom and a restaurant all in the oldest building in Napa at the Old Adobe House.

It is a fast casual establishment that has quickly shown us that our community loves our conchas, chilaquiles, the rotating house brews and most importantly our kind staff… And I still get chills. I am so proud of my team and the cozy ambiance we have created for our community at the Old Adobe House.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Having such a creative and sweet team that took us through the pandemic to make it… and I am sooooooooo proud. I feel so accomplished to be surrounded by such a strong team.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Making it to year one of having our doors open. Reflection is so important, especially during this time.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Our biggest challenge today is that we are getting busier and busier but not enough staff to support. It is tough, but I do what I can to bring more amazing people on onto our team and to continue taking care of our hardworking staff.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the area Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I am so proud to see more and more businesses owned by Latinas, it truly warms my heart to see our culture out in our community. We all need role models, and we are definitely putting some faces out there for our younger generation to come… and that is just so exciting.

The greatest challenge facing our community is breaking down the stigma there is around self-care. This includes taking care of your mental health, physical health, etc… In order for us to serve our community or in our careers, we need to be the best version of ourselves, starting with self care.

Words that best describe you: Driven, resilient, patient and a great listener.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them? Being Undocumented was extremely difficult, it challenged me in every way possible: financially, educationally, mentally.

But I always kept my head forward and preparing for anything that may change. I networked constantly to keep myself informed… and it changed my life.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

I believe the restaurant industry will continue to challenge us to continue to be creative to provide the best and safest service we can provide to keep our doors open and welcoming.

Who was your most important mentor?

Maria Cisneros, I remember always seeing her in leadership positions in our community as a kid and still killing the game now! I’ve mentioned it time and time again to her how grateful I am for her pure and honest presence. She has marked my life forever.

Tell us about your community involvement: I was supported by my community to make it through college. Their financial and emotional support made me who I am today.

I highly value and support these programs so now La Cheve donates proceeds to some of these local programs and has partnered with some of them to create and provide scholarships for our young community. I need to pay it forward. No question about it.

What advice would you give to a young person today?

There is always an answer. But it's how you take that information and act on it that matters.

It’s a challenging time for all but the COVID-19 virus has been especially tough on the Latino community. Tell us your experience either personally or with the group or company you work wit h in dealing with the economic impact of the virus: Challenging… but this is what we know. We opened during COVID so we’ve just learned to adjust quickly… COVID has shaped exactly how we operate our little home.

What are the lessons of this difficult year – including the COVID-19 virus, the economic downturn and the fires –for you and how has it changed your outlook for the future?

It has taught me to continue being comfortable with being uncomfortable. You have to be ready with any challenge and acclimate as fast as you can. We can’t get too comfortable anymore.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: I admire every single business owner that did it first in their family. They are some tough cookies that make it look easy.

Current reading: “Badass Habits” by Jen Sincero

Most want to meet: Paulo Coelho

Stress relievers: Recent discovery… Orange Theory Fitness .

Favorite hobbies: Love spending time with a friend over a delicious local plate and a tasty beverage