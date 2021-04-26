Napa’s Narvaez Insurance Services president wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Develop sales and marketing strategies. Train, and supervise employees. Grow and retain a client base.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

It's time to grind. I've learned lessons in my twenties that allow me to be more confident and smart when making business and personal decisions.

Years with company: 14

Length of time in current position: 13

Number of companywide employees: 4

Number who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: To have built trust and credibility in my community.

Greatest professional challenge: My Marines Corps unit was activated to serve in Iraq in 2008. This occurred within the same year we opened our business. Fortunately for me, my family was able to help during my leave.

Best advice received: Be honest and always do the right thing.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being elected as councilmember to the city of Napa's Fourth District.

What's the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

We provide insurance to many small businesses. It is difficult to see so many businesses close and struggle during the pandemic.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Always have a contingency plan in place in case of an emergency.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Remain flexible, invest in technology, and check-in with the well-being of your team. It's important to take care of each other.

Next professional goal: Obtain my Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation

Education: USMC 2004-2010; Napa Valley College; property/casualty/accident/health/life license

Hometown: Sonoma

Community/nonprofit activities: Councilmember City of Napa's 4th District President; Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Vice-Chair - Napa County Veteran Commission; Chair - Napa County Rotary Disaster Relief Fund; Napa Sunrise Rotary Member; Board member - Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley; Officer - Napa Valley Marine Corps League member - Napa American Legion

Mentor/admired businessperson: My dad

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Full coverage

Typical day at the office: Say hi to my dad, check emails, follow up on tasks, and meet with clients.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

Old enough to gain experience, not old enough to know it all.

Best place to work outside of your office: At home where I can hear my daughters.

Hobbies: Reading, chess, hunting, and barbecuing

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Fighter pilot

First job: Dishwasher at a fancy restaurant

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” “Rhinoceros Success”

Favorite movie: “A Bronx Tale”

Favorite App: Chess Game

Favorite after-work drink: Scotch

Last vacation: Northstar

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

I'm a Marine veteran.