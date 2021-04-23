Napa’s OLE Health plans in-person fundraiser at multiple wineries June 12

Some easing of the pandemic restrictions have been paying off with restoration of more events in Napa County.

Among the latest, OLE Health Foundation announced Thursday an in-person charity event SALUD Napa Valley on Saturday, June 12, at more than a dozen area wineries and other locations.

“Designed to meet state and CDC guidelines for gatherings, guests will take part in intimate COVID-safe, al fresco dinners happening simultaneously at wineries and private homes throughout Napa Valley,” the announcement stated.

Access is a $2,500 donation and only 200 will be sold, the health care provider’s foundation stated. Proceeds will support OLE’s health care mission.

Wineries scheduled to participate are Alpha Omega, Aonair Wines, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Chappellet, Dalla Valle, Dana Estates, Darioush, Gargiulo Vineyards, Heitz Cellar, The Hess Collection, Jones Family Vineyards, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Keever Vineyards, Opus One, Silver Oak, St. Supéry Estate & Winery, Truchard Vineyards and V. Sattui Winery.

Also with an announcement of an in-person event, a Los Angeles-based group labeling itself as not-for-profit, announced it will stage a three-day weekend event at Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort in Napa from May 20 to 22.

Access to the Patron Foundation’s Chardonnay Classic requires “a commitment to donate $25,000 to the SommFoundation,” the group stated. A portion of the proceeds for the event which includes dinners and tastings “will help support and enable scholarships for the country’s next generation of winemakers, Master Sommeliers, and wine experts.”

Other recent announcements of Napa area in-person events include Festival Napa Valley plans to welcome audiences back for a full program of events, July 16-25, 2021, all to be held in outdoor setting. It comes as other area organizations make plans to start up with events after the governor’s plan for mid-June opening of statewide activities.