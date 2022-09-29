Napa’s Silverado resort hires 1st executive chef

Patrick Prager has been hired for the new position of executive chef at Silverado Resort and Spa, 345-room resort in Napa Valley.

“We are pleased to have Patrick lead our culinary team,” stated Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of the resort. “He was raised in Alameda and has over 20 years of distinguished cooking experience in Northern California. His kitchen talents, leadership skills and commitment to excelling in his position will be important to Silverado as we further strive to enhance this landmark property and make it a must-visit destination in Napa Valley.”

Prager previously was executive chef for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and was a chef for Paragary Restaurant Group, both based in Sacramento. He has also worked for Marriott Hotels.

Earlier in his career, he was chef at The Cliff House in San Francisco and at The Citizen Hotel in historic downtown Sacramento.

In his new job, Prager will oversee daily operations of the resort’s dining program including in-room dining, signature American fare served at The Grill, offerings at the Mansion Bar, Silverado Market & Bakery and Boost Café, and customized on-site catering for meetings, weddings and special occasions, according to Silverado.