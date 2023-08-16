Neighbors concerned Healdsburg turning into ‘tourist zone’ with new SingleThread properties

A handful of residents have expressed concerns with Vertice Hospitality Management, the company that manages Michelin-star recognized SingleThread, acquiring two pieces of real estate near downtown Healdsburg.

The letter obtained by The Press Democrat and addressed to the founders of Vertice Hospitality and Healdsburg community members, has just over 60 signers as of Tuesday and was sent to the company Aug. 7.

It asks SingleThread to keep middle class Healdsburg residents in mind when developing the properties and to share their vision for the two acquired spaces with the community.

“Though (the) SingleThread restaurant is acclaimed nationally for its vision and delivery, its extremely high price points discourage middle class residents from participation,” the letter read. “We are concerned that the SingleThread story will repeat itself in both of these valued locations and, ultimately, exacerbate luxury visitor dining at the expense of local residents.”

Vertice Hospitality acquired two downtown properties in late July as part of expansion efforts. It purchased the building at 150 North St. for $4.8 million and entered a 25-year lease for the space that formerly housed the Raven Film Center, which closed in 2020.

The 150 North St. building is across the street from SingleThread and the former Raven Film Center building is just to the north west.

Planning for both of these spaces is still in early stages.

Bruce Abramson is one of the signers of the letter and has lived in Healdsburg since 1989. He said he and fellow residents who signed or support the letter are concerned that downtown Healdsburg will become a “tourist zone.”

“We still want to keep our downtown a viable (place) for everybody,” Ambramson said Tuesday. “The ultra luxury marketing they’re doing will exclude most people in the city and only appeal to those who come to visit Healdsburg. We don’t feel that’s fair or right to do that.”

Richard and Anne Carney have lived in the neighborhood just east of the 150 North St. property since the 90s.

The couple are joining with fellow neighbors to write a second letter to the City of Healdsburg and to SingleThread.

Anne Carney said Wednesday that residents in the area are asking to be involved with planning discussions early on so their concerns are heard.

“They (SingleThread) do quality work and I have no problem with the businesses that they’re developing,” she said. “I hope (the letters) accomplish some discussion to whatever they’re (SingleThread) going to create (and that it) will be compatible as much as possible with the residential neighborhood across the street.”

SingleThread CEO Tony Greenberg, chief culinary officer Kyle Connaughton and chief agricultural officer Katina Connaughton responded to the letter via email.

They said they will share potential concepts with the community when they’re ready and plan to meet with surrounding property owners and “other interested parties” for thoughts and feedback.

“Our goal is to think through multiple perspectives and make meaningful contributions to the community through our hospitality, culinary and agricultural programs. We will move through the planning process thoughtfully and deliberately and attempt to strike an appropriate balance.”

