Nelson Connects adds to executive team

Nelson Connects has announced the appointment of two new staffers on the San Rafael employment company’s executive team.

Melissa Oliva joins the team as executive vice president of field operations. Oliva has logged 25 years of experience in professional services, a tenure she will use in Nelson Connects’ sales, service and recruiting initiatives, the company reported.

Lisa Soughers comes on board as senior vice president for the People Operations division. Throughout her career, Soughers has amassed benefits, payroll and compliance experience.