Marin County’s Nelson Connects appoints Stephanie Ellis as VP

Nelson Connects has selected Stephanie Ellis as vice president of strategic partnerships.

The role, which Nelson Connects announced filling on Jan. 9, is designed to expand large account sales. Ellis will be tasked with cultivating client relationships and driving sales initiatives.

Ellis brings to the employment services company based in San Rafael 25 years of experience in staffing and workforce solutions. She last worked for Atrium, a workforce solutions company based in New York City.