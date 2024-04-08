New Angry Chickz restaurant in Vacaville brings out hundreds

An estimated crowd of 350 hungry visitors stood in line on Friday waiting to try the signature spicy chicken at Vacaville's brand new Angry Chickz.

Just before 11 a.m., Mayor John Carli and Vacaville's Angry Chickz owner Ash Ohanyan officially cut the ribbon outside of the new chicken shop located at 1021 Helen Power Drive.

"I can't explain how excited I am to see you guys here, thanks for showing up" said Ohanyan, addressing the impressive turnout. "We're here to serve you good chicken."

Patient but excited, the lunch crowd filled the parking lot as 95.3 KUIC raffled off "free Angry Chickz for a year" vouchers to five lucky winners who were lined up by 11 a.m.

The first 100 customers to walk through the door also received limited edition swag bags with hidden surprises inside. Random bags contained one of 10 surprise Golden Meal Tickets or one of 25 Mac for a Month vouchers for guests to redeem daily for the entire month of April.

At the front of the line, Vacaville local Nick Blasco was joined by his friends who had convinced him to stake out a spot at 2 a.m. that morning. Though Blasco had yet to try the spicy chicken, his friends were already fans of the Angry Chickz in Bakersfield. They explained their level of commitment today by saying, "It's good chicken!"

Going off the recommendation of his friends, Blasco said his first order was going to be the Combo No. 3 which includes one hot chicken slider and one tender over white bread with slaw, pickles and fries. Even before tasting it, Blasco was confident this would become a weekly lunch spot for him and his friends.

Further back in the line, another Angry Chickz newcomer Julio Lucatero said he had heard about the buzz from Instagram. We're here to get some delicious chicken, said Lucatero who was joined by his sisters-in-law and his son, all of whom love spicy food.

As the doors opened and business began, cheerleaders from Vacaville High School lined the entryway to celebrate the first customers. The school's Drumline was also on site to keep spirits high among those waiting in the parking lot.

City Council Member Sarah Chapman said the crowds at this ribbon cutting stood apart from any other grand opening she's attended.

Having grown up in Nashville, Tennessee, Chapman knew spicy chicken before it spread across the states. Citing her love for Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville — "where it all began," she said — Chapman said she took a photo from today to share with the owner André Prince Jeffries.

Today's turnout didn't come as a huge surprise to Ohanyan who said Angry Chickz openings are always big, if not as big as today.

So far, the journey to get to this point has been a smooth one for Ohanyan and his team since they began a month and a half ago. Originally from Fresno, Ohanyan started this venture in Vacaville after his best friend, Angry Chickz CEO David Mkhitiaryan, approached him with this franchising opportunity.

"I've seen him do it for five years," said Ohanyan, who is very familiar with the brand by now. "It's not new to me, but it's new as far as being an owner."

The first location opened in in West Hollywood in 2018. The chain now has 25 locations California and in Nevada, including the one other North Bay location, in Vallejo.

With so many first-time customers who might be new to this style of chicken, Ohanyan explained they offer customers a warning with any level after "hot." Additionally, customers must be over 18 and sign a waiver for "angry," which is their hottest level available.

Looking ahead to the next few weeks, Ohanyan said he's interested to see how long the line continues. Brentwood's location saw a line that continued throughout their first month, setting a record he's hopeful Vacaville might break.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.