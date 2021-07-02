New Autodesk photo library for journalists aims to better represent diversity in construction

San Rafael-based design software maker Autodesk teamed with trade group Associated General Contractors of America to launch the Construction Diversity Image Library, a collection of photographs for use by the media featuring diverse individuals in the construction workforce.

The library, announced Tuesday, will launch with an established collection of images. As part of the initiative, organizations from across the design, engineering and building industry are being invited to contribute additional photographs.

"Showing potential recruits that they will not be alone on the jobsite will make construction careers even more attractive to many people," said Stephen E. Sandherr, CEO of Associated General Contractors of America. "The Construction Diversity Image Library provides an invaluable tool for helping the industry recruit the kind of diverse workforce it needs to keep pace with future demand."

Annual workforce surveys conducted by the AGC and Autodesk in both 2019 and 2020 identified a steady and unfulfilled demand for more talent, with up to 80% of contractors reporting they were unable to find skilled workers. To fill the workforce gap and deliver on the growing call for more buildings, construction needs to attract and retain new talent, according to the two entities.

The image library provides editors and journalists with a resource to easily access imagery that showcases diversity in construction as it exists today, and empowers the industry to appeal to diverse talent.