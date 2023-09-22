New boat show, beverage festival coming to bayside Marin County in October

An inaugural boat show is coming to Marin County next month.

The Sausalito Boat Show is set for Oct. 13–15 at Clipper Yacht Harbor, 310 Harbor Drive, will feature new luxury yachts, sailboats, powerboats, brokerage boats, gear and accessories.

“The maritime community in Marin County is made up of a very diverse and interesting group of characters, and I hope that people who attend the Sausalito Boat Show get a sense of the fun and possibility that is unique to boating,” Curtis Havel, harbor master of Clipper Yacht Harbor, told the Marin Independent Journal.

And the Saturday after the boat show is set to be the bayside city’s new beverage festival.

Toast of Sausalito is set to feature a beer, wine and spirits from about five dozen producers. Also planned are multiple artist competitions, more than 100 local vendors and merchants, a kids zone and a variety entertainment performances, according to the news release.

Presented by the Sausalito Chamber of Commerce and the city of Sausalito's Parks and Recreation Department, Toast to Sausalito will be held Oct. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Caledonia Street between Pine and Litho streets.