New brewery prepares to open in Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, Ca. — Although Patrick Broderick had originally announced the opening in April of Tall Guy Taproom and Brewery, construction delays have pushed that opening to early summer.

Broderick now sees that opening date as what happens when a novice starts a business from scratch. Timing is a learned experience, but the steep learning curve hasn't dampened his enthusiasm.

When the business does open on the corner of North Franklin and East Laurel Streets, in the building that housed Sears, those who are counting the days until they can get in the door for that first sip of brew will not be disappointed. The Tall Guy Taproom and Brewery will have something for locals, tourists, and families to enjoy and bring them back for another day and another round.

The building itself is large and rises to an indoor height of eighteen feet in the back, where the tanks will be located. The spacious customer portion will be designed and furnished for various activities while sampling beers and seltzers. "This will be nothing like there is in Fort Bragg. It will be totally unique," said Broderick.

So far the focus of work has been to strengthen the old bones of the building, start the process of electrical hookups to handle TVs and customer devices, redesign the brewery room and storage areas with concrete ramps for necessary forklift access and slanted floor grate areas for run-off, and build a large, self-contained cooler. The made-to-order equipment needed to craft beer and age it is still being manufactured.

Broderick has hired Michael Delaney, a Portland designer recommended by his brother-in-law. This is a major expense, but Broderick believes a good layout will create the kind of destination place where people will want to be. The overall furniture theme is what Broderick calls "60s, 70s, 80s" and will create different social zones for customers to use at their leisure.

The general plan envisions a rail with stools around the windows, "lots of device outlets, free Wi-Fi, two TVs playing sports, sections with couches, a twelve-foot harvest dining table, more tabletops for standing and game watching, and a vintage shuffle bowl," he said.

There will be no servers; orders will be taken at the bar. The Fort Bragg Bakery next door will provide baked snacks infused with a beer in the batter. Customers are welcome to bring their own food as well. Broderick has no plans for restaurant service, but he is working to have local food trucks anchored nearby. "I don't want to focus on food," Broderick explained.

His goal is fresh beer and fresh snacks, nothing frozen. The beer menu will routinely rotate choices. "I want to keep it simple," he said. Beer sales will be by the glass only. "I am avoiding any kind of packaging, even kegs," he continued. One of his slogans will be "If you want the beer, you gotta come here."

Broderick is no novice when it comes to crafting beer. He came to Fort Bragg in 1992 for a six-month internship with Mark Ruedrich at North Coast Brewing Company. He holds a microbiology degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and dabbled in home brewing while in school. "I fell in love with it," he said.

After thirty years on staff and co-brewer with Chuck Martins for the last six years or so, Broderick still refers to Ruedrich as "my mentor." He recalls his arrival in 1992 to work with "a pioneer in the industry." He described the brewery on the corner of Main and East Pine Streets as "the small, original facility," with a lab in the back of the building where he learned how to keep yeast for brewing.

Broderick remembers those days with Ruedrich. "I was right under his wing where he was training me, standing behind me with his arms folded, telling me 'No. Yes! No. Yes!' " Two years later, Broderick completed the UC Davis Master Brewer Program. He described the course as " a really good dose of practical, hands-on brewing with book learning."

The course also trains participants for the nine-hour written exam from the prestigious Institute of Brewing and Distilling in London. The three exam modules focus on engineering and math, brewing science, and microbiology. Broderick targeted his study on engineering as his weak spot. Although he passed two of the three parts, the irony of failing microbiology set his goal to pass it on a second sitting the following year.

During these thirty years, Broderick married "Lisa, a local girl," took a fifteen-month break as brewmaster for a pub in Utah, and returned to Fort Bragg to later team up with engineer Chuck Martins in August of 2000 as the production half for North Coast Brewery. Mark Ruedrich remained president. Broderick credits Martins with the design of the brewing operation later built across the street from the restaurant.