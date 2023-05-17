New convention center among goals in Sonoma County Tourism’s 10-year plan

Sonoma County Tourism has formally unveiled its Destination Stewardship and Resiliency Master Plan — an undertaking that began four years ago but was stymied during the pandemic.

In a rollout event held May 11 at Sonoma County Tourism’s Santa Rosa headquarters, Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of the tourism agency, presented highlights of the 48-page document that’s built around “five imperatives.” They include short-term (one to five years) and long-term (five to 10 years) objectives for a sustainable future.

But it was a component of the second imperative — to strengthen the health of the region's economy — that garnered audible surprise from attendees.

“The big audacious goal with that is to build a convention center,” Vecchio said. “We are going to work together with everybody in this room to find that right place, and to build a convention center that will be a game changer for this (region).” The building would be equipped with the infrastructure to serve both as a place for business gatherings and to provide critical needs, such as housing residents during a crisis.

Notably, each of the five imperatives as detailed in the master plan includes a “big audacious goal.” That means it’s a deliberately challenging objective and if it comes to fruition, it would move the county forward in a significant way.

“It's aspirational,” Vecchio told the event attendees. “You'll see some of the big audacious goals and you'll be like, ‘What the heck? There is no way.’ That's why they're there. They are goals that we hope to reach, and we can do it if we do it together.”

Sonoma County Tourism first announced in August 2019 that it would embark on a 10-year destination master plan, which Vecchio at the time described as a road map for becoming a region that attracts travelers from around the world while safeguarding the needs of local residents and businesses.

The tourism agency engaged the Corragio Group, a strategic consulting firm based in Portland, Oregon, to help facilitate the project.

The work stopped in March 2020 and resumed last year.

The resulting master plan represents a collaborative effort between the tourism agency, businesses, developers, government agencies and residents, Vecchio said, emphasizing the plan is a “dynamic document” that will change over time.

The overarching goal of the master plan — and the first imperative — is to build a naturally resilient destination for visitors and residents alike.

In March, the Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Travel Association launched Journey to Clean, a website that lays out the travel industry’s work to further environmental sustainability for travelers.

In fact, 9 of 10 travelers want more sustainable travel choices, and 76% of business executives say they will pay more for sustainable corporate travel options, according to the national nonprofit group that represents all segments of the travel industry.

Back to Sonoma County Tourism’s destination stewardship and resiliency master plan, its third imperative is to elevate residents’ quality of life. That work entails ensuring safe and comfortable neighborhoods, a strong workforce, adequate and affordable housing, and sufficient transportation options, as stated in the plan.

The fourth imperative is to enhance the breadth of products and experiences, which includes an ambitious goal to build two new hotels that can accommodate large meetings, Vecchio said.

And the fifth imperative is to acknowledge and advance Sonoma County’s culture and heritage, which Vecchio said isn’t perfect, but speaks to the tourism agency’s commitment to authenticity.

Sonoma County Tourism is approaching the imperatives as either a driver, partner or influencer, giving the latter as an example.

“There’s very little Sonoma County (Tourism) can do about Highway 37,” Vecchio said, noting the tourism agency has data that tracks and shows how the county’s transportation and infrastructure impacts visitation. “The tourism industry is the key driver of the economy and (we need) to be at the table for these conversations.”

Punctuating the master plan’s economic goals for more large hotels and a convention center is the need to bring more business meetings to Sonoma County.

Business travel in the region as of 2021 represented about 5% of visitors, a stat Sonoma County Tourism attributed to Longwoods Travel USA, a destination tourism market research firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further, business travelers spend nearly twice as much as leisure travelers, according to the master plan document, citing Visa Destination Insights, which uses Visa transaction data to provide information to tourism businesses.

During last week’s event, Conrad Braganza, senior manager of research at Sonoma County Tourism, presented highlights from the 2022 Sonoma County Economic Impact report.

Overall destination spending has rebounded and exceeded the $2.23 billion in 2019 to $2.29 billion last year, according to the report. In 2020, that figure was $1.25 billion.

“In terms of revenue added back into our coffers at the government level, we generated $223 million back into local and state tax revenue. That directly affects the amount of public service that we have that's available to residents and enhances, obviously, all our quality of life,” Braganza said.

He added, “Just to put that in perspective, each Sonoma County household would have to pay an average of $688 more dollars in taxes each year to maintain the same level of public service if we did not have travel and tourism supporting us.”

Job growth in 2022 showed a 20% year-over-year increase, according to the report. Tourism industry jobs last year totaled 21,150 — just shy of pre-pandemic levels of more than 22,000 jobs.

“That's remarkable given that we were one of the most impacted industries in the county in terms of job losses,” Braganza said.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.