New Kansas City BBQ joint hits city permit snag all too familiar with Napa restaurants

SASHA PAULSEN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2023, 8:56AM
Updated 24 minutes ago

“Once you’re in, you’re in; there’s no going back,” chef Darryl Bell said. “You don’t burn the ship; you don’t turn back.”

The Kansas City-born and bred chef was talking about the challenges of opening his Stateline Road Smokehouse in Napa as he prepped for the day at his temporary setup at the Oxbow Public Market.

He’ll be at the Oxbow for four days a week for the next three months as he and his business partner, Jeremy Threat, finish the build-out for the restaurant they hope to open by the end of January.

As many chefs before Bell have discovered, opening a restaurant in Napa can take longer than anticipated. It’s a combination of construction delays and persnickety city building inspectors, especially when a restaurateur is proposing something new, as Bell was doing.

He had planned an authentic, Kansas City-style smokehouse with enormous 20-foot smokers, the likes of which had not been seen in Napa, at least not by inspectors.

But getting approval for them was not the first challenge for Bell, who moved to Napa Valley 14 years ago after graduating from culinary school.

“I wanted to learn from the best,” he said.

He went to work for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, working his way up to executive sous chef at Bouchon Bistro. After a stint at restaurants in San Francisco, he returned to work with a former colleague from his Keller days, chef Phil Tessier, who had taken the top toque spot at St. Helena’s Press restaurant. As chef de cuisine, he was part of the team that earned Press its first Michelin star in 2022.

But even as he mastered the art of fine dining, Bell was planning his own restaurant, one that hearkened back to his Kansas City roots and the days when his dad handed over charge of the family grill to him. He was 14 at the time, he said, but he’d been dreaming of being a chef since he was 8 and fascinated by television shows like “Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home.”

He took his first entrepreneurial steps when he launched his line of barbecue sauce in 2011. Stateline Road Barbecue was named after the major thoroughfare that divides Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. (Bell is from the Missouri city.) He gave 20% of the proceeds from sales to two children’s nonprofits, No Kid Hungry and the Rafiki Foundation.

Bell, who lives in Napa with his family, wanted to open a restaurant serving the barbecue he’d grown up with and loved — and, he was sure, Napa Valley would love, too.

“I want it to be a place for locals,” Bell said. “I want it to be a place where they can stop by and pick up a chicken for dinner, or get something they might not cook at home, like a brisket, smoked 14 or 15 hours.”

He added, in a valley often criticized for its skyrocketing prices, “I wanted it to be affordable for people who live here.”

Bell began the search for a site. In Kansas City, he explained, smokehouses may be found in places like old gas stations and warehouses. In 2022, he found a place that rang true: an empty auto shop on Vallejo Street in Napa’s Rail Arts District, north of downtown.

The partners came up with a design that would seat 80 inside and another 25 outside. They hoped to open by January 2023, but that date was pushed to June, and then postponed again.

Converting an auto shop to a restaurant proved to be more complicated than he had anticipated, Bell said. “You need completely different plumbing and electricity.”

And then there were the smokers he needed for Kansas City barbecue. The ones he wanted lacked the NSF tag of approval — a mark that provides assurance a product was impartially reviewed to established standards. Was this going to be a deal breaker?

Searching for solutions

Bell said a city-sponsored tour of new businesses where owners aired their grievances about opening problems turned things around for him.

One of the stops was at Ohm Coffee Roasters, which had recently opened in the Rail Arts District, not far from Bell’s proposed restaurant.

Its owner, Derek Bromley, said city building inspections and requirements had added four to six months to his proposed opening date.

“My understanding is that this has not traditionally been the easiest town for small businesses to thrive in, wineries excepted,” Bromley said. “Going into my roastery build-out, I took heed of the warnings from my various contractors, consultants and business network, but the timeline (and expense) was still far beyond my adjusted expectations.”

Bromley summed up the issues. The first, he said, is cultural.

“There’s just not a whole lot of incentive for any of the various departments to do anything except follow the code, to the letter,” he said.

That flows into the second issue: the city’s municipal code is in “acute need of revisiting/revision.”

“There are some smart and forward-thinking people addressing this issue right now, but it wasn’t soon enough to help my experience much,” he said.

But he isn’t advocating for no regulation.

“There is a cultural shift that seems to be taking root in various city/county departments right now, and I really hope it succeeds,” Bromley said. “The city’s Economic Development Division in particular has been doing a lot of good work to address these issues, but it will take time and continued focus to make meaningful changes.”

Bromley’s trials, however, proved to be a major assist to Bell.

“The city assigned a liaison for me, and she got what I was trying to do,” Bell said. “She found a solution.”

He got his two smokers, and a third one arrived as a gift from chef Charles Phan of Slanted Door fame, whose Napa restaurant is expected to open on Soscol Avenue — not far from Bell’s smokehouse — in November.

“I think he bought it at an auction,” Bell said, “and he just offered to give it to me. He is a kind and generous man. And it’s exciting to open my door and realize I can look down the street and see his restaurant.”

Chef in residence

When Steven Carlin, creator and owner of the Oxbow Public Market, had a vacancy and proposed the idea of a temporary tenancy, Bell said he saw two advantages: helping get the word out about Stateline Road Smokehouse as customers sample his fare, and helping the restaurant team to “get the kinks out” before the restaurant opens its doors.

“Having Darryl and Jeremy in the market while they build out their new restaurant is a win-win-win: good for them, good for Oxbow customers, good for Napa,” Carlin said. “We’re using this experience to launch a new ‘chef in residence’ program in that space. Stateline is our pilot tenant.”

Asked if rumors are true he’s hoping more delays might keep Bell at the Oxbow longer, Carlin cheerfully agreed: “Guilty. He’s wonderful and a great addition to Oxbow.”

He worked with Bell on an agreement to open at the Oxbow four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from noon until the food is sold out.

“The world after COVID requires more flexibility and creativity from both the operator and landlord perspectives,” Carlin said.

At the Oxbow, Bell is serving an “abbreviated” menu of dishes he will be dishing up at the restaurant — baby back ribs, roast chicken, a salad with cherrywood smoked maitake mushrooms and crisped purple rice, and a unique Kansas City creation: burnt ends, the end pieces of brisket.

“They’re caramelized, sticky, chewy, sweet and tangy — and double-smoked. It’s my favorite,” he said.

Bell said that as he opens the first Black-owned restaurant in Napa, he is also hoping it opens the door for others — both entrepreneurs and customers. “I am getting calls from people in American Canyon and Vallejo, asking when the restaurant will open,” he said. “They’re saying, ‘Now I have a reason to come to Napa.’”

It’s been a longer road than he expected, Bell said, but he sees the open, thriving restaurant at the end of it.

“The more I talked to the (city) inspectors,” he said, “the more they kept saying, ‘This sounds great.’ And when we opened at the Oxbow, the first day, there they were, first in line, Ricky and Ryder, waiting to try the food. That was a great feeling.”

