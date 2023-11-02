New Kansas City BBQ joint hits city permit snag all too familiar with Napa restaurants

“Once you’re in, you’re in; there’s no going back,” chef Darryl Bell said. “You don’t burn the ship; you don’t turn back.”

The Kansas City-born and bred chef was talking about the challenges of opening his Stateline Road Smokehouse in Napa as he prepped for the day at his temporary setup at the Oxbow Public Market.

He’ll be at the Oxbow for four days a week for the next three months as he and his business partner, Jeremy Threat, finish the build-out for the restaurant they hope to open by the end of January.

As many chefs before Bell have discovered, opening a restaurant in Napa can take longer than anticipated. It’s a combination of construction delays and persnickety city building inspectors, especially when a restaurateur is proposing something new, as Bell was doing.

He had planned an authentic, Kansas City-style smokehouse with enormous 20-foot smokers, the likes of which had not been seen in Napa, at least not by inspectors.

But getting approval for them was not the first challenge for Bell, who moved to Napa Valley 14 years ago after graduating from culinary school.

“I wanted to learn from the best,” he said.

He went to work for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, working his way up to executive sous chef at Bouchon Bistro. After a stint at restaurants in San Francisco, he returned to work with a former colleague from his Keller days, chef Phil Tessier, who had taken the top toque spot at St. Helena’s Press restaurant. As chef de cuisine, he was part of the team that earned Press its first Michelin star in 2022.

But even as he mastered the art of fine dining, Bell was planning his own restaurant, one that hearkened back to his Kansas City roots and the days when his dad handed over charge of the family grill to him. He was 14 at the time, he said, but he’d been dreaming of being a chef since he was 8 and fascinated by television shows like “Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home.”

He took his first entrepreneurial steps when he launched his line of barbecue sauce in 2011. Stateline Road Barbecue was named after the major thoroughfare that divides Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. (Bell is from the Missouri city.) He gave 20% of the proceeds from sales to two children’s nonprofits, No Kid Hungry and the Rafiki Foundation.

Bell, who lives in Napa with his family, wanted to open a restaurant serving the barbecue he’d grown up with and loved — and, he was sure, Napa Valley would love, too.

“I want it to be a place for locals,” Bell said. “I want it to be a place where they can stop by and pick up a chicken for dinner, or get something they might not cook at home, like a brisket, smoked 14 or 15 hours.”

He added, in a valley often criticized for its skyrocketing prices, “I wanted it to be affordable for people who live here.”

Bell began the search for a site. In Kansas City, he explained, smokehouses may be found in places like old gas stations and warehouses. In 2022, he found a place that rang true: an empty auto shop on Vallejo Street in Napa’s Rail Arts District, north of downtown.

The partners came up with a design that would seat 80 inside and another 25 outside. They hoped to open by January 2023, but that date was pushed to June, and then postponed again.

Converting an auto shop to a restaurant proved to be more complicated than he had anticipated, Bell said. “You need completely different plumbing and electricity.”

And then there were the smokers he needed for Kansas City barbecue. The ones he wanted lacked the NSF tag of approval — a mark that provides assurance a product was impartially reviewed to established standards. Was this going to be a deal breaker?

Searching for solutions

Bell said a city-sponsored tour of new businesses where owners aired their grievances about opening problems turned things around for him.

One of the stops was at Ohm Coffee Roasters, which had recently opened in the Rail Arts District, not far from Bell’s proposed restaurant.

Its owner, Derek Bromley, said city building inspections and requirements had added four to six months to his proposed opening date.

“My understanding is that this has not traditionally been the easiest town for small businesses to thrive in, wineries excepted,” Bromley said. “Going into my roastery build-out, I took heed of the warnings from my various contractors, consultants and business network, but the timeline (and expense) was still far beyond my adjusted expectations.”

Bromley summed up the issues. The first, he said, is cultural.

“There’s just not a whole lot of incentive for any of the various departments to do anything except follow the code, to the letter,” he said.