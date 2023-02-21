New management, renovation plannned for White House Inn Napa Valley

Investment firm Cambridge Lansdowne has retained Aimbridge Hospitality to manage the 17-room White House Inn Napa Valley, according to Aimbridge and reported in HotelBusiness.com.

Aimbridge Hospitality’s Evolution Lifestyle operating division will manage the Napa hotel, according to the recent announcement. Plano, Texas-based Aimbridge also plans to renovate the property that was built in 1855. A timeline for the remodel wasn’t provided.

“White House Inn Napa Valley is a premier boutique property with great potential — an asset we are excited to add to our portfolio,” Pedro Miranda, co-founder and managing partner, Cambridge Lansdowne, told the outlet.

The property is located at 443 Brown St. in Napa.