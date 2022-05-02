New Marin County health centers aims for novel approach to fighting disease

A prominent real estate developer in Petaluma has agreed to lease space in Mill Valley’s Shoreline Office Center to a new medical collaborative.

Expected to open in June at the commercial office location is Jyzen Labs, the brainchild of CEO and co-founder Mark Hinds, Cindy Reynolds of NeuroFit Marin and Dr. Beth McDougall of Clear Center of Health, property owner Basin Street Properties announced April 26. The trio is working to build a health care center that is intended to thwart illness and promote wellness through research and development as well as treatment.

McDougall, who was tapped as Jyzen Labs’ chief medical officer, is a Mill Valley physician who specializes in neurodegenerative diseases. Her book “Your Pristine Blueprint” was published in January.

The Jyzen Labs lease arranged through the major Marin-Sonoma commercial property owner has partly backfilled the 40,000 square feet left vacant by Glassdoor for $4.95 per square foot, Basin Street Properties spokesman Mike Williams confirmed. The job recruitment firm moved to San Francisco in 2020, and the Club Evexia fitness center is taking half that space.

“The close proximity to San Francisco and immediate access to Highway 101 will benefit Jyzen Labs’ staff and clients,” Basin Street Properties Chief Portfolio Officer Scott Stranzl said in a statement. A health care science center is viewed as an ideal complement to the fitness center by officials at Basin Street Properties, 48-year developer that owns and manages 5 million square feet of office space in Northern California and Nevada.

“We think it’s a good marriage,” Williams said.

Within the two-building, bayside Shoreline center’s 8,427 square feet to be designed for conducting research and treatment, Jyzen Labs’ medical tour de force will explore disease management with a 360-degree turn. The collaborative will target the positive side of anatomy and the cellular mechanics of the human body.

“It’s a new medical paradigm of treating disease today. Instead of trying to fix what’s wrong. Let’s try to find out what’s right (and increase those functions),” Hinds told the Business Journal.

The model scientific theory is called “bio-optimization.”

At age 60, Hinds has contributed to the startups of 16 companies. He serves as the founder of Sausalito-based Resonant Technologies Group, the corporate investment business “accelerator” launched in 2019 with an emphasis on scientific firms.

Hinds has 18 medical professionals hired with Jyzen Labs. He expects to have 40 by the time the facility hosts its open house by the third week of June. He plans to tentatively open the center by June 15 with biometric diagnostic rooms, data-driven technology and equipment to perform tasks including structural alignment, tissue body work and attempts to reverse the biological aging process.

“With Jyzen, we’re taking all the technologies and their skillsets and creating a super facility,” he said.

Hinds foresees revenue for his new company reaching $9 million within the Mill Valley location’s first year. He plans to expand to other locations in areas such as Reno and Austin. He intends to exceed $34 million for all the collaborative medical science hubs. By 2025, the goal is $55 million.

