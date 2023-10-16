New on-campus housing at Napa Valley College is on schedule, but how much will rent cost?

The three four-story buildings that make up Napa Valley College’s new student housing complex have become a prominent presence north of campus since construction began about a year ago.

With construction of the River Trail Village on schedule, the college is turning its focus to attracting its first group of residents for fall 2024.

Before the online application process for the 588-bed complex opened Sept. 8, the biggest question was how much rent would cost. School representatives previously estimated about $600 per month to start.

According to a website marketing the future housing, monthly prices range from $1,021 for a shared residence hall double to about $2,513 for a larger apartment studio.

Apartments with two and four bedrooms are also listed, priced per bedroom at $1,530 and $1,858 a month, respectively.

Rent covers all utilities, furniture in two of the buildings, and Wi-Fi.

But those prices don’t reflect reduced rents for lower-income residents.

A total of 127 rooms — or 23% of the 588 available — will be offered at lower rents, according to Torence Powell, superintendent and president of the college. Those rents will start at $799 a month per bed and up to $2,513 for a family apartment, depending on need and eligibility, according to Powell.

The reduced rents are subsidized by a $31 million state grant to the school, part of California’s Higher Education Student Housing Grant program to expand housing for students.

As of Wednesday, however, those prices were not reflected on the website marketing the new housing.

Powell said there was initial hesitancy to publish the subsidized prices, as there are only so many eligible units. But he said the college should be transparent about what’s available.

The process for how students may apply for the subsidized units will be added to the website in the coming weeks, Powell said.

Conversations are ongoing about how to further bring down the monthly rents.

Powell said his vision was to create a housing trust through the Napa Valley College Foundation to help increase the number of subsidized units.

Affordability is part of the core purpose of River Trail Village, Powell said, as finding affordable housing is often one of the major concerns of college students. About 40% of Napa Valley College students are low-income, according to data from the school.

And given NVC demographics — low-income students make up about 40% of the NVC student population — affordability of housing is a central problem for the school.

“Investing in a system like this that provides housing for the diversity and the breadth of the people that we serve is really a game-changer for us,” Powell said.

On-campus housing will also bring a host of benefits that community college students don’t typically have, he said.

Having on-campus housing will help students access job opportunities in Napa, as well as cut down on commuting time and give students easier access to academic and support services, Powell said.

Napa Valley College has faced declining enrollment in recent years, which school officials previously attributed to housing insecurity.

Powell said he’s not worried about levels of interest in the housing, in part because student housing at Santa Rosa Junior College — which opened earlier this year for the 2023-24 year — is at 93% occupancy.

The task at hand is to ensure those who most need the housing are aware of it, Powell said.

“What we’re trying to manage is the need to respond quickly and make sure that the individuals that are the students that have the highest need are aware that student housing is available and here,” he said.

