New tech at California Wine Country hotels gives guests a digital way to thank housekeepers

Waitstaff at restaurants get tips. Housekeepers at hotels? Not so much.

But now Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, with 9,000 hotels in 100 countries worldwide, is leading the charge for change. It unveiled its mobile-tipping platform in September.

“There’s no app to download and no software to install,” Scott Strickland, chief information officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, stated in its rollout press release. “It’s entirely web-based, which means so long as guests have a phone and an internet connection, they’re able to tip and show their appreciation.”

Wyndham operates 23 hotel brands in its portfolio, including many scattered across each North Bay county: Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta and more. It isn’t clear, however, if any of Wyndham’s franchises are utilizing the mobile-tipping platform. Multiple calls and emails to Wyndham went unreturned.

Even so, hotels across the North Bay have not generally adopted mobile-tipping technology for housekeeping staff — at least not yet.

“I talked to a couple of our director of operations at our hotels in San Francisco and in Sonoma,” said Michelle Heston, executive regional director of public relations at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa. “They both said that it's been a conversation that they've started to have … but nothing has been rolled out at this point.”

The Fairmont is part of Paris-based Accor’s multinational portfolio of hotels that is comprised of 5,300 properties in more than 110 countries.

Some of Accor’s properties, though not the Fairmont in Sonoma, place a business-sized card in each hotel room with the name of the attendant responsible for cleaning it, Heston said.

“I think what that does is it's a reminder that there is a person making sure that all the details are handled,” Heston said. “Most of our guests, I can say, are generous with that.”

Sara Brooks, general manager at the Napa River Inn, said she had a salesman “pitch” her on the idea of a mobile-tipping platform, but hasn’t yet had a chance to look into it.

The California Hotel and Lodging Association has not taken a position on the mobile-tipping concept, said spokesman Pete Hillan.

“There's not enough data to see if it's something that's going to be substantive going forward, or just a new tool that some will adopt, and some will not,” Hillan said. “We know there's not a substantive amount of guests that tip directly to the housekeepers … unlike restaurant workers, where it's more of the norm.”

Some say mobile tipping for housekeepers is a natural next step in digital payment processes for hotels that gained steam over the last few years.

“The pandemic dramatically accelerated guest demand for digital payment solutions and that trend will only continue in the coming years,” said Wyndham’s Strickland.

Wyndham tapped Great Falls, Virginia-based Béné Tipping, an IT services and consulting firm focused on the hotel industry.

Béné “Thank You” cards, as the firm puts it, display personalized employee QR codes, allowing hotel guests to leave cashless tips. The tips can be deposited directly into the employee’s account or collected by the hotels and distributed through payroll, according to Béné.

That could get tricky.

It’s more lucrative to pocket a cash tip than one left through a mobile device that a hotel could feasibly choose to include in the housekeeper’s paycheck, making the tip taxable.

So for now, cash remains king. But the overall sentiment toward housekeeping appreciation is not lost, at least for Wyndham.

“At the heart of every great hotel is a great team of housekeepers,” said Scott LePage, president, Americas, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.