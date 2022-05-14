Newmark brings on new associate for Marin County office

Kim Pipkin has joined Newmark as an associate in its North Bay regional office, located in San Rafael.

Pipkin was previously a partner in a niche marketing and public relations agency specializing in commercial real estate, Newmark said in the announcement. Her experience includes marketing and business development for the architecture, engineering and construction industries.

Pipkin has an MBA from St. Mary’s College in Moraga and certificate in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University. She is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Women organization.