Nick’s Cove fire cause still unclear as plans gel for new Marin County coast boathouse

A fire that destroyed a boathouse outside the Nick's Cove restaurant in Marshall might have been caused by a fireplace malfunction, but investigators remain uncertain, the Marin County Fire Department announced.

The department, which released an investigation update Wednesday, said evidence and witness statements support the fireplace theory.

The fire started at about 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Tomales Bay landmark along Shoreline Highway. Firefighters found the boathouse engulfed in flames and contained the fire by 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Firefighters from the Sonoma County Fire District, the U.S. Coast Guard's Two Rock Fire Station and the Tomales Volunteer Fire Co. assisted in the incident.

The boathouse at the end of a 300-foot pier dated to the 1930s. The owners have plans to replace it.

Benson Wang, managing partner at Nick's Cove, said Wednesday that his staff is working with the county on a plan to demolish and remove the damaged structure.

"We're hoping we don't hit too many hurdles here and can move this expeditiously," he said.

Wang said there is a team of local contractors who will build the new boathouse, and he hopes the project can be completed by late spring or early summer.

Wang is a part of Palm House Hospitality, which also operates restaurants in San Francisco as well as the Flamingo Resort and the Vintage Space in Santa Rosa.

After the fire, Nick's Cove experienced challenges such as the series of heavy rains and a power outage "that lasted far too long," he said. But otherwise, many regular customers still visited the restaurant and stayed in the guest cottages, Wang said.

In addition to the shack, the cottages and the neighboring, nine-decade-old restaurant, the site also has an event space.

This winter, the business began an artist-in-residence program, using the cottages for visitors and locals. A dozen artists from across California led or will lead activities such as demonstrations, workshops and painting sessions. The artists include San Francisco painter and muralist Chelsea Wong, painter Martin Machado and photographer Lindsey Ross. Program activities are set to last through March.

Caitlin Sandberg, a publicist for Nick's Cove who helped coordinate the artist program, described the public response.

"People who want any excuse to get out in nature and learn about art or try their hand at art," she said.

Sandberg said the Nick's Cove staff was overwhelmed by the public support for them after the boathouse fire.

"Everybody is very happy that we are planning to rebuild and we're doing everything we can to do it as soon as possible," she said.

While the boathouse is being planned, the Nick's Cove staff is seeking donations of reclaimed wood and "nautical antiques" to decorate it. The prior structure had heirlooms such as vintage fishing rods, a rowboat and a tortoise shell.

Wang recalled the antique piano at the boathouse.

"The piano was always perfectly tuned because people would always take it upon themselves to leave it in better shape than they saw it," he said. "We definitely miss that."