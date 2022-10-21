North Bay, California unemployment rates decline in September

After rising briefly in August, unemployment rates across the North Bay and California dropped last month, state figures released Friday showed.

Rates for five of the six North Bay counties were lower than California’s unemployment rate of 3.9% in September, according to the Employment Development Department.

The September statewide figure tied with July’s for the lowest rate since 1976, the agency said.

Across the North Bay region, Marin County in September reported an unemployment rate of 2.2%. The county’s lowest rate so far this year was in May, at 1.8%, according to the department.

Sonoma and Napa counties in September reported unemployment rates of 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively. The figures break a four-month cycle where both counties had the same unemployment rates, the agency said.

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate last month was 3.1%, and Solano County’s was 3.8%, according to the figures. Lake County, at 4.2%, was the only North Bay county lagging behind the statewide pace.

California has now regained 99.1% of jobs lost between March and April 2020 because of the pandemic, the agency reported. The figure in August was 98.1%.

While the state showed the biggest job gains in the leisure and hospitality industry, there were fewer such jobs in the Wine Country regions of Napa and Sonoma counties. California had the most losses in the government sector, with no notable differences in the North Bay.

Sonoma County

Last month’s rate was 2.5%, down from a revised 2.8% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2021 was 4.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Marin County

The unemployment rate was 2.2% in September, down from a revised 2.4% in August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

September’s unemployment rate was 2.6%, down from a revised 2.9% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2021 was 4.5%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; and government. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

Last month’s rate was 3.1%, down from a revised 3.5% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2021 was 4.9%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; educational and health services; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; retail; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and local government.

Solano County

Last month’s rate was 3.8%, down from a revised 4.2% in August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 6.3%.

Jobs were added in construction and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; financial activities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The September rate was 4.2%, down from a revised 4.4% in August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 6.3%.

The county added jobs in wholesale trade and local government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and state government.