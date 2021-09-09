North Bay auto dealers deal with new-vehicle shortages, raise prices

The pandemic has brought about a North Bay seller’s market — and it’s not about housing.

Sales of new vehicles — the second most expensive purchase for most people — are slim pickings for consumers.

Blame is placed on a nagging global computer chip shortage that shows no signs of easing up. Down is the production of semiconductors that power everything from a vehicle’s engine to its windows and locks.

The result is that inventory is so tight at many dealerships across Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties that the traditional fall showcasing of the 2022 models has been hampered.

“We’re telling people we cannot get them,” Jimmy Vasser Toyota Chevy Sales Manager Lucas Wurz told the Business Journal. “The generic shift in the market we make in the fall is not happening.”

Still, the demand remains high — with the Napa dealership selling vehicles as soon as they get them to buyers across the country. Buyers as far away as Florida have nabbed the vehicles making the lot, competing with locals on the prowl.

Jimmy Vasser’s normal ground stock has been reduced significantly. Toyota pledged 12 cars in its latest shipment to the dealership but pulled back the order when it appeared it couldn’t deliver.

The dealership on Soscol Avenue usually gets between 120 and 140 Toyota models to the lot in the fall. Instead, the fall shipment is down to 19.

The popular automaker was initially able “to dodge” massive plant shutdowns like other auto makers because it secured computer chips from some reliable sources early on, Wurz said he learned.

While Toyota has delayed shipments, General Motors announced last month it temporarily shut down eight of its North American factories.

“This is not the time to be a picky car buyer,” Wurz said.

It doesn’t help that people live in a society demanding instant gratification.

“We, as an Amazon population, are used to ordering something and only waiting two days to get it,” he said.

Despite having about a 20% markup on manufacturers’ suggested retail prices “to supplement the lower volume” of sales, revenue was down by at least 20% in August, the sales manager pointed out.

“This is the first month we’ve seen a decline,” he said for this year.

Jimmy Vasser stands to lose with other suppliers in the same boat.

The U.S. Automotive forecast for last month painted a grim picture for vehicle sales, according to a J.D. Power report released Aug. 26.

Retail sales of new vehicles failed to reach a million units nationwide, which is a 14.3% decline in contrast to the same month in 2020 and a 21.6% decrease when comparing with August, 2019, the report showed.

Prices rise

To compensate for the loss in volume, the prices went up nationwide. The average new-vehicle transaction hit a record $41,378, beating out the previous month’s price of $40,879.

“I can tell you prices are at an all-time high, and incentives are at an all-time low,” J.D. Power spokesman Geno Effler told the Business Journal. “It’s indeed creating a seller’s market.”

The average incentive spending per unit this August fell $1,823, a drop from $3,955 in the previous year and $4,060 in 2019.

As with the law of supply and demand, vehicles that do make the lot are snatched up quickly. Over 49% of vehicles sold in August were sold within 10 days of arriving. That’s 2% more than the previous year; it’s also almost double the number for the same month in 2019.

Overall, consumers spent $40.8 billion on new vehicles this past August, down $1.8 billion from 2020 and $6 billion from 2019.

“The dynamics observed in August are expected to continue with sales being constrained by available inventory. The key question is the extent to which manufacturers can produce enough vehicles to increase — rather than maintain — inventory levels,” said Thomas King, president of data and analytics at J.D. Power, a data research firm that tracks auto industry trends.

Don’t get rid of that old Chevy

The shortage of computer chips and consequently new vehicles has trickled into other areas of auto sales and repairs.

“This shortage is affecting everybody. We’re getting half of what we usually get (in vehicles),” Tony’s Toys & Trucks Sales Manager Phil Squires said, referring to mainly the wholesale business with new car dealerships as well as individuals trading up their vehicles.

“Anything that’s practical is selling. We’ve sold every Prius we’ve had, but the top-end (models) not so much,” Squires said, adding: “I don’t know what’s going to break loose.”

As the Business Journal reported on Aug. 3 auto repair shops are experiencing a wave of business from vehicle owners trying to keep their older models alive as long as they can.

“People are fixing everything. We’re working on cars that should have already been retired,” said Dave Erickson, co-owner of Automotive Excellence in San Rafael.