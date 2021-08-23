North Bay Business Journal names Best Places to Work in 2021

The North Bay Business Journal has announced this year’s winners of its annual Best Places to Work awards.

Selected based surveys of employees, the winners represent a cross section of the industries, services and nonprofits through the North Bay.

Winners of the award will be recognized at an in-person event Sept. 15 from 4–6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The event is co-hosted by Exchange Bank and the award sponsors include Kaiser Permanente and the Troupe Group. Winners will also be profiled in the Sept. 20 issue of the North Bay Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work

Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery, law firm, Santa Rosa

Adobe Associates, Inc., civil engineering firm, Santa Rosa

Akili Interactive, digital medicine company, Larkspur

All Weather Architectural Aluminum, Inc., window and door manufacturer, Vacaville

Allen Construction Group LLP, construction company, Santa Rosa

Amy’s Kitchen, natural foods company, Novato

Anova, Inc., educational services, Santa Rosa

Arrow Benefits Group, benefits management company , Petaluma

AUL Corp. automotive warranty company, Napa

Becoming Independent, nonprofit aiding the disabled community, Santa Rosa

Best Collateral, pawn shops, Santa Rosa, San Rafael

Beyers Costin Simon PC, real estate and business law firm, Santa Rosa

BPM LLP, accounting, Fairfield and St. Helena

Bridges Restoration LLC DBA West Coast Fire and Water, damage restoration firm, San Rafael, Santa Rosa

Carlile Macy, design firm, Santa Rosa

Central Valley, building supplies, Napa

Centric General Contractors, construction, St. Helena

Child Parent Institute, family services nonprofit, Santa Rosa

Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, real estate, Napa

Community First Credit Union, banking, Santa Rosa

Community Support Network, homeless services, Santa Rosa

Corcoran Global Living, real estate, North Bay

Cork Supply USA, Inc., cork stoppage supplier, Napa

Cornerstone, real estate, Santa Rosa

Dal Poggetto & Company LLP, accounting, Santa Rosa

DH Wine Compliance, wine regular consultant, Santa Rosa

Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty, law firm, Napa

Dillwood Burkel & Millar LLP, accounting, Santa Rosa

Don Sebastiani & Sons, winery, Sonoma

Earthtone Construction, construction firm, Sebastopol

Eckhoff and Company, accounting and business advisory, San Rafael

Eleven Engineering Inc., general engineering construction, Petaluma

Exchange Bank, banking and financial services, North Bay

Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess, law firm, Santa Rosa

GC Micro Corporation, manufacturing, Petaluma

George Petersen Insurance Agency, insurance services, San Rafael, Santa Rosa

Ghilotti Bros. Inc., construction, San Rafael

Ghirardo CPA, accounting, Novato

Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire, nonprofit, Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Lumber Company, building supplies, Healdsburg

Hennessy Advisors, wealth management firm, Novato

Henry’s Original, cannabis company, Mendocino County

Hilton Garden Inn Sonoma County Airport, hotel, Santa Rosa

IDEX Health & Science, manufacturing, Rohnert Park

Intelisys, a ScanSource Company, technology services company, Petaluma

Intervine, Inc., wine management company, Napa

InterWest Insurance Services LLC, insurance, Petaluam

Jackson Family Wine, wine company, Santa Rosa

Keysight Technologies, technology, Santa Rosa

Kiosk, technology services, Novato

KLH Consulting, Inc., information security, Santa Rosa

Ledson Winery & Vineyards, winery, Kenwood

Legal Aid of Sonoma County, nonprofit legal services, Santa Rosa

M.A. Silva Corks USA LLC, wine cork supplier, Santa Rosa

Marin Humane, nonprofit animal services, Novato

Mengali Accountancy, accounting services, Healdsburg

Meritage Medical Network, medical group, Novato

Mike's Bikes, bicycle retailer, Petaluma, San Rafael

MKM & Associates Structural Engineering, engineering services, Rohnert Park

Napa Valley Fumé LLC, cannabis supplier, Napa

North Coast Title Company, real estate services, Santa Rosa

North Marin Community Services, nonprofit community services provider, Novato

Nova Group Inc., construction company, Napa

O'Brien Watters & Davis LLP, law firm, Santa Rosa

Parkpoint Health Clubs, - Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg

Peju Winery, Rutherford

Peterson Mechanical Inc., mechanical contractor, Sonoma

Pisenti & Brinker LLP, accounting, Santa Rosa

Poppy Bank, banking and financial services, North Bay

Private Ocean Wealth Management, financial services, San Rafael

PsychStrategies, Inc., mental health services, Petaluma, Sebastopol

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa

Redwood Credit Union, banking and financial services, North Bay

Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor

SCHURTER Inc., electrical and electronic goods, Santa Rosa

Scott Laboratories, wine industry equipment and services, Petaluma

Sequoia Senior Solutions, in home care for seniors, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, San Rafael

Siyan Clinical, mental health services, Santa Rosa

Smith Dollar PC, law firm, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Clean Power, electric utility company, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Technology, Inc., environmental consultant, Petaluma

Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, law firm, Santa Rosa

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, Santa Rosa

Star Staffing, staffing firm, Santa Rosa

Summit Engineering Inc., consulting, Santa Rosa

Summit State Bank, banking and financial services, North Bay

Summit Technology Group, technology, electrical, renewable energy, Santa Rosa

Sutter Instrument Corp., precision mechanical components, Novato

The Beale Group, small business services, Sebastopol

The Bundschu Company, wine company, Sonoma

The Scott Technology Group Inc., office equipment, Rohnert Park

TLCD Architecture, architectural consulting, Santa Rosa

Traditional Medicinals, tea producer, Rohnert Park

TricorBraun WinePak, beverage packaging, Fairfield

W. Bradley Electric Inc., electrical contracting, Novato

Willow Creek Wealth Management, financial services, Sebastopol

Woodruff Sawyer, insurance services, Novato

WRA Inc., environmental consulting, San Rafael

WX Brands, wine producer, Novato

YWCA Sonoma County, nonprofit community services provider, Santa Rosa