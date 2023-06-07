North Bay Business Journal gets 7 honors in California Journalism Awards

North Bay Business Journal has won seven awards in the 2022 California Journalism Awards.

The publication took home three second-place and four third-place commendations from California Newspaper Publishers Association among weekly print publications with circulation of 4,301‒11,000.

Category: Enterprise News Story or Series

Second Place

Writer: Susan Wood

Judge comment: “This was a nice pair of stories on a unique topic and the impact on one local woman; but also including information about a local bank that was involved. A bit more creativity and new storytelling formats would have led to possibly achieving a higher finish.”

Category: Writing

Second Place

Writer: Cheryl Sarfaty

Judge comment: “You managed to make me want to finish an article I don't particularly have an independent interest in with your conversational style, the personal story and the factual/helpful tips mixed in. I know the writer doesn't often make the info boxes, etc., but those added to the package as a whole.”

Category: Profile Story

Second Place

Writer: Susan Wood

Judge comment: “Strong narrative, a compelling story about one woman's passion (and challenges).”

Category: Enterprise News Story or Series

Third Place

Writer: Jeff Quackenbush

Judge comment: “Very interesting and informative topic; well-written article that kept me through til the end. Thank you and keep up the good work.”

Writer: Cheryl Sarfaty

Category: Feature Story

Third Place

Judge comment: “Cheryl Sarfaty's look at cemeteries as parks with public art is fascinating and inviting. Read this and you'll never view a cemetery the same again.”

Category: Coverage of the Environment

Third Place

Writer: Susan Wood

Category: Writing

Third Place

Writer: Susan Wood