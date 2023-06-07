North Bay Business Journal gets 7 honors in California Journalism Awards
North Bay Business Journal has won seven awards in the 2022 California Journalism Awards.
The publication took home three second-place and four third-place commendations from California Newspaper Publishers Association among weekly print publications with circulation of 4,301‒11,000.
“Big Marin County Ponzi scheme brings investor lawsuit against bank”
Category: Enterprise News Story or Series
Second Place
Writer: Susan Wood
Judge comment: “This was a nice pair of stories on a unique topic and the impact on one local woman; but also including information about a local bank that was involved. A bit more creativity and new storytelling formats would have led to possibly achieving a higher finish.”
“How a small business should respond to negative online reviews”
Category: Writing
Second Place
Writer: Cheryl Sarfaty
Judge comment: “You managed to make me want to finish an article I don't particularly have an independent interest in with your conversational style, the personal story and the factual/helpful tips mixed in. I know the writer doesn't often make the info boxes, etc., but those added to the package as a whole.”
“Marin County cheesemaker seeks new ranch for water buffalo“
Category: Profile Story
Second Place
Writer: Susan Wood
Judge comment: “Strong narrative, a compelling story about one woman's passion (and challenges).”
“Pursuit of more North Coast geothermal power as a lifeline for California”
Category: Enterprise News Story or Series
Third Place
Writer: Jeff Quackenbush
Judge comment: “Very interesting and informative topic; well-written article that kept me through til the end. Thank you and keep up the good work.”
“These California Wine Country tours go beyond the grave”
Writer: Cheryl Sarfaty
Category: Feature Story
Third Place
Judge comment: “Cheryl Sarfaty's look at cemeteries as parks with public art is fascinating and inviting. Read this and you'll never view a cemetery the same again.”
“Local farms and processors concerned about avian flu outbreak”
Category: Coverage of the Environment
Third Place
Writer: Susan Wood
“Pet trainers help owners return to the office”
Category: Writing
Third Place
Writer: Susan Wood