North Bay Business Journal names Forty Under 40 winners for 2021

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 15, 2021, 1:13PM
The Business Journal recognizes the most influential executives and professionals in the North Bay area under 40 years old who fit any of the following profiles:

  • Innovators who have changed the way their industry does business
  • Individuals whose work has a wide-reaching impact on the business community
  • Executives and professionals advancing quickly in their organizations
  • People who demonstrate extraordinary leadership qualities
  • Entrepreneurs who create a new product or market

The winners will be recognized in an April 21 virtual event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register for the free event at nbbj.news/forty21.

The underwriter for the ceremony is Exchange Bank.

