North Bay businesses welcome California reopening but struggle to fill jobs

As California fully reopened Tuesday, so did the opportunity for North Bay employers to get back to business as they once knew it — for the most part. Social distancing and capacity limits have been lifted.

Aubury Doherty, general manager of Copperfield’s nine bookstores throughout the North Bay, said Tuesday’s official reopening brings hope and relief.

“We just went over everything with our employees yesterday,” she said. “Obviously, we were concerned there might be last-minute changes, but (the state) has stuck to what they've been working on for the last several weeks.”

Her biggest concern — and now relief — was mostly around masks and how the state would handle the guidance after June 15.

“I would say the thing that's made the biggest difference to businesses is that instead of the state going just with the CDC, they let (Cal/OSHA) make the rules for employees,” Doherty said. “That was one of the biggest things that affected us.”

Although the final verdict is still out about mask mandates — vaccinated, not vaccinated, type of business — Doherty said compliance among customers has remained somewhat of a problem.

“We’ve consistently had people not wanting to wear masks,” Doherty said, “but I would say it’s far and few between. It’s not by any means many people.”

Doherty said business over the past year has varied between Copperfield’s stores, which are located in Petaluma, Sebastopol, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa in Sonoma County; Novato, San Rafael and Larkspur in Marin County; and downtown Napa and Calistoga in Napa County.

“It has been kind of a slow return in Calistoga,” she said. “I think not as many people are out in the evening, but we're hoping that more businesses are going to start opening up earlier, around 6 or 7 p.m., and we’ll start to see business return even more.”

On the other end of the spectrum is the Copperfield’s bookstore in Larkspur, where business has taken off as the ferry coming back into service, she said.

Abe Hamami, owner of Grazie Restaurant in downtown Novato, is hoping Tuesday’s reopening of the state will mean a continuation of increased business like he’s been experiencing over the past nearly two months. He said Tuesday that his ongoing problem is finding enough workers.

The Marin County restaurant owner said half of his staff has not returned to work, a problem that will become bigger as business volume increases.

Grazie’s menu, which includes American, Italian and Middle Eastern dishes, has been key to getting clientele back. That variety is what Hamami calls “the triple-play winning combination for surviving after the pandemic.”

Gina Marr-Hiemstra, vice president of the Marin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Tuesday it will take most restaurant businesses several days to a week to implement post-pandemic changes.

“I can pretty much say hiring staff is the No. 1 problem facing everyone right now,” she said when asked about the county’s restaurants.

At Oliver’s Markets, which has four locations in Sonoma County — two in Santa Rosa, one in Cotati and another in Windsor — it was business as usual on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson, who noted during a store visit today that most customers continued to wear masks.

Michael Atkinson, owner of CrossFit Novato, said Tuesday that his exercise business has now recovered 50% of its pre-COVID-19 membership. With that, along with CrossFit’s personal training offerings and regularly changing regimens, the company has recouped 75% of its normal business levels — including new business, he said.

Kristel Raab, a CrossFit coach, said she’s seeing emotional ties being reinstated through the social aspect of coming together to work out instead of exercising at home in isolation.

Mental health, they said, is getting a boost with the removal of social distancing. It’s something Atkinson and Raab said they’ve seen more than ever before, plus a number of members are exercising to help resolve post-pandemic pain issues stemming from more than a year of being inactive.

Kent Fortner, founder of Mare Island Brewing Company in Vallejo, has been seeing large numbers of customers returning, largely to enjoy the large marina deck — even with restrictions lifting.

But one of the more impactful post-pandemic aspects for the brewing company is the removal of capacity limits, Fortner said.

Mare Island Brewing is now ramping up to again serve parties as large as 800 outdoors, and inside between 70 and 100 people, according to Fortner.

But, like so many other eating establishments, one challenge remains: finding enough workers, he said.