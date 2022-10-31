North Bay commercial real estate brokerage Keegan & Coppin names 2 new partners

Sara Wann and Stephen Skinner have been appointed partners in Napa-based Keegan & Coppin.

Wann joined Keegan & Coppin in 2008, bringing with her 5 years of commercial real estate experience and a background that included professional involvement in both the retail and construction sectors, the company stated.

Skinner has been with Keegan & Coppin for seven years. He specializes in industrial sales and leasing with an emphasis on successful cannabis related transactions, as well as working with national tenants such as Caliber Auto Collision and Tesla Motor Company. The company stated he has completed sales totaling a combined value of over $90 million and leases valued at approximately $24 million. He received the Keegan & Coppin Rookie of the Year award in 2017;