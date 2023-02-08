North Bay commercial real estate markets slow in Q1

The economic uncertainty of the wider economy in the past year is beginning to show up in some increased caution among some companies looking for commercial space in the North Bay in the first quarter of the new year.

The industrial space market, led by big leases of big warehouses, has had a stellar run of deal-making.

But it now has entered a lull, particularly in parts of the North Bay with little available space, local experts say.

Meanwhile, the office markets in the region continue to suffer from indecision among companies about how much space they will need as the pandemic moves into the rear-view mirror.

The Solano–Napa industrial real estate market has been a darling for deals for several years. But in recent months the problem has been a lack of available space, according to Brooks Pedder of Cushman & Wakefield.

“We didn’t have a lot of transactions last year because we did not have the vacancy,” Pedder said.

Indeed, Napa and Solano counties have seen a both a lot of construction in the past 12 months and a lot of leasing.

Last year, 1.55 million square feet of new industrial space — almost all of it in warehouses — reached completion, but 2.27 million square feet more square feet came off the market than went on via construction or vacancies, according to Colliers International.

That resulted in an unusually small proportion of space that was vacant at year-end — 0.9% of 56.3 million square feet of existing space in the two counties.

By comparison, only 2.4% of 54.8 million square feet were vacant at the end of 2021, and the vacancy largely shrank progressively throughout last year, Colliers estimated.

But a lot more space is coming. Under construction are 2.2 million–3.3 million square feet of mostly warehouse space in Napa and Solano counties, largely in Vacaville and Fairfield, according to Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield.

And a good portion of that is set for completion this year, Pedder said. Fairfield Business Center is set to wrap mid-summer. Midway Commerce Center in Vacaville and Vacaville Business Center are on track for third quarter completion.

“That will give us some buildings,” Pedder said.

While rapidly rising interest rates are affecting development projects in the early stages, what’s impacting projects under construction are the continued double-digit inflation in project costs, Pedder said.

“They have more than doubled from where they were five years ago,” Pedder said.

Colliers’ fourth-quarter report noted that warehouse rental rates are moderating as deal activity is slowing and construction costs rise.

“With over 3 million square feet of industrial properties currently under construction, we anticipate the inventory constraints to loosen up and give tenants and businesses more equal footing with landlords,” the report said.

In the 25.5 million-square-foot Sonoma County industrial property market, sentiment among prospective tenants has shifted to caution in the new year, according to Shawn Johnson, managing partner of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

“Some of the lease possibility transactions in general have started to go on hold,” Johnson said. “We’re starting to see some potential for more vacancy, which will provide more opportunities for existing tenants to expand. There’s more availability than we’ve seen in the past two years.”

The vacancy rate ticked up to 5.1% at year-end, the same level as at the beginning of 2021, according to Keegan & Coppin. Vacancy had hovered around 4.7% through 2021 and dipped to 4.3% in mid-2022 before moving back up.

“The theme is that some tenants are downsizing,” Johnson said.

The industrial market in Sonoma County had been strong, except for some softness in properties that were snatched up in the past few years by now-defunct or retrenching cannabis ventures. Now, sublease opportunities, something rare for local industrial properties, are starting to come up from companies in different industries, Johnson said.

The office market in Marin and Sonoma counties is historically not as volatile as that of San Francisco to the south, and those northern surburban markets also haven’t suffered as deeply as as the city’s, according to market experts.

Marin County’s office market has been buffeted by pull-backs from large tenants, according to Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield.

Autodesk officially exited its former 130,000-square-foot headquarters in San Rafael in October, and health plan provider Centene is seeking subleases for upwards of 50,000 square feet at the former headquarters of MHN. Autodesk had its Marin workforce remote since the pandemic and reassigned them to the new San Francisco headquarters. Centene has also moved its workforce remote in the pandemic.

“Larger companies are having a harder time getting employees to come back to the office,” Buck said.

The typical Marin office tenant occupies under 5,000 square feet and is part of an industry typical for a suburban market: business services, accounting, real estate and law, he said.

“Most of those are back to the office, and some are looking to relocate. We’re seeing a trend for tenants to trade from (class) B or C buildings, and because there’s more vacancy and it’s a tenant’s market, better locations are outcompeting the other locations,” Buck said. “We’re seeing activity in spaces that are generally done and are giving rent concessions or creative lease structures.”

Marin’s office market ended the fourth quarter with 16.7% vacancy of 9.5 million square feet total, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

In Sonoma County, with office vacancy ending the year at 16.1% of 14.9 million square feet, down from the third quarter’s 16.8%, which was the highest level in the past two years, according to Keegan & Coppin.

“The office market is really under pressure from companies that are pulling up stakes and downsizing and the still-heavy trend of work from home,” Johnson said. “As we got past the initial COVID-impacted months and now have tenants with leases up and have to renew the same square footage of space or downsize, we are seeing more downsizing.”

The best-quality office space, class A, is faring the best in the market, as tenants that decide they need physical space opt for better quarters, Johnson said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate.