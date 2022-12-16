North Bay counties follow California in higher November unemployment

Unemployment rates last month increased in California and across the North Bay, with two of the region’s six counties reporting higher figures than the state’s 4.1% rate, according to state figures released Friday.

Solano and Lake counties’ unemployment rates in November were 4.3% and 5.2%, respectively, according to the Employment Development Department.

Across the North Bay’s other four counties in November, all saw increases from the previous month. Marin County’s unemployment rate, typically the lowest across the region, was 2.5%. That was followed by Sonoma County at 2.6%, Napa County 3.2%, Mendocino County 3.9%.

The number of unemployed Californians was 794,100 in November, an increase of 21,800 over the month, but down 309,600 from a year before, according to the state agency.

Marin County

The unemployment rate was 2.5% in November, up from a revised 2.3% in October. Last year in November, the county’s unemployment rate was 4%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and government. Fewer jobs were available in construction, and professional and business services.

Sonoma County

Last month’s rate was 2.9%, up from a revised 2.6% in October. In November 2021, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Napa County

Last month’s unemployment rate was 3.2%, up from a revised 2.7% in October. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2021 was 4.2%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction, and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Mendocino County

The November rate was 3.9%, up from a revised 3.3% in October. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2021 was 4.7%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; professional and business services; educational and health services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and federal government.

Solano County

Last month’s rate was 4.3%, up from a revised 3.9% in November. In November 2021, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Lake County

The November rate was 5.2%, up from a revised 4.5% in October. Last year in November, the county’s unemployment rate was 6%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; and federal and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and state government.