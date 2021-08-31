North Bay Credit Union in Santa Rosa names chief lending officer

A former lending officer at Florida-based Publix Employees Federal Credit Union it set to take over a similar post at North Bay Credit Union.

The Santa Rosa-based institution Monday announced that Robert Goebel will take over as its chief lending officer.

“I appreciate how North Bay CU has grown organically by focusing on member and community needs, and I look forward to working with the team to expand service in innovative ways.” Goebel stated.

He will oversee mortgage and consumer lending operations at the credit union, which reported $100 million in assets. It has customer members in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties.

In April, the Journal reported that the loans activity by credit unions in the North Bay, including North Coast Credit Union, rose by 15% in the fourth quarter and deposits were up 26% totaling $10.6 billion.