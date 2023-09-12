North Bay lines up with US economy showing signs of recovery

The U.S. economy is predicted to experience “a soft landing” from threats of a recession over the next few quarters, the American Bankers Association reported in its economic forecast on Monday.

Keeping in mind the 9/11 anniversary, association Executive Vice President Peter Cook opened the video conference Monday morning with a reminder of how a national tragedy that rocked the pinnacle of the American business market could still feel so fresh in memory.

“It does not feel quite right today, and it doesn’t feel like it’s been 22 years,” Cook said, referring to the attacks of Sept. 11.

Monday’s outlook from 14 chief banking economists was not bleak but remained guarded. Instead, the outlook showed a slowing marked by early 2023’s 2.1% annualized growth predicted to fall to less than 1% over the following three quarters, the trade group forecasted.

“How sustainable is this extraordinary resilience?” Chairwoman Simona Mocuta noted.

For one thing, Mocuta pointed to a job market “out of historical norms” that has served to continuously prop up the economy, even in bad times. Plus, the number of jobs available as full time has increased as companies discover they need the help for longer periods of the day, Mocuta mentioned.

“The odds of the (Federal Reserve) achieving a soft landing look much better today than they did six months ago,” said Mocuta, who is also a chief economist at State Street Global Advisors. “However, the battle against inflation is not yet won, so the Fed must remain vigilant.”

A minimal recession risk could still happen in early 2024. If it did, the recession would likely be attributed to monetary tightening policies, deteriorating credit availability and high credit costs. Those factors don’t take into account the significant impact of a looming, potential government shutdown this month or a flaring up of political tensions.

For now, Mocuta said she believes the Fed underwent its last rate hike of the year to curb spending, but she said “others differ” in their estimations.

In a consensus among the banking group economic panel, consumer inflation will probably dip by half next year from this year’s 4%.

Mocuta’s board is also reassured by the “balance between supply and demand, as companies have made investment in production and labor.

Business investment, albeit slow, shows glimmers of strength — in particular, in the areas of manufacturing.

Mike Blakeley, CEO, Marin Economic Forum. (Courtesy: Marin Economic Forum)

Mike Blakeley, CEO of the Marin Economic Forum, said he wasn’t surprised to hear the results of the ABA forecast, given what he hears anecdotally in the North Bay. He said the consensus locally is that companies have corrected the pandemic-era, assembly-line reduction.

“What we’ve observed is an increase in (gross domestic product) growth,” he said, reiterating the manufacturing growth spurt was prompted because “supply chain bottlenecks are getting resolved.”

Much manufacturing went on hold during the pandemic, in particular, in the auto industry.

“Now, it’s, ‘If you build it, they will come.,” he said.

An economic correction has also occurred in consumer spending and showing pent-up demand, Blakeley added. Moreover, that spending has shifted from goods to services.

“That’s why we’re seeing an increased level of travel,” he said.

Still, the economy has its challenges. As long as the cost of goods for business such as equipment, materials and ingredients remain high, passing those costs along to consumers appears likely.

“Any business owner will tell you everything is more expensive,” he said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com