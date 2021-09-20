North Bay employers have questions about how federal vaccine mandate would work

· California requires all workers who provide services or work in the healthcare facilities to have their first dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen by Sept. 30, 2021.

· California has vaccine mandates for teachers and school staff, and for certain healthcare workers who must be vaccinated by Sept. 30, 2021.

· Exemptions will be limited. California law recognizes medical and religious reasons for not getting vaccines.

· Employers will have to pay for the time it takes works to receive the vaccination or for time-off because of side effects.

· President Biden has signed an executive order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated, though postal service employees are not covered in this mandate.

· The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing guidelines, and then will have the authority to enforce the rules and issue fines that could be $14,000 per violation.

· Employees working for a private company with more than 100 workers either have to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

President Biden’s Sept. 9 announcement that all private companies with 100 or more employees must have those workers be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 each week has some North Bay businesses seeing dollars signs amid a host of unanswered questions as well.

Ghilotti Construction Company, the largest engineering contractor in the North Bay, anticipates testing 20% of its work force that is unvaccinated will cost $10,000 a week or $40,000 to $50,000 a month. That’s administrative time and paying union workers to get tested. It doesn’t factor in the cost of the actual test.

“It’s also going to mean a lot of administrative staff to take the test, process the test, send them out for results, and take those results and communicate them and track them, and do all the other stuff that will be necessary for compliance,” Mike Ghilotti, president and CEO of Ghilotti Construction, said.

Some experts also see the blanket mandate heading to the courts.

“To require everyone to obtain a vaccine even if they remain outside the primary risk groups, or have acquired natural immunity due to prior exposure to the virus, or are capable of working remotely, suggests the strong possibility that the Biden policy will not be sufficiently tailored to survive judicial scrutiny,” Rex Grady, a constitutional law professor at Empire College School of Law in Santa Rosa, told the Business Journal.

Even the regulations and a how they will be enforced are still unclear.

Within the next month, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is expected to issue guidelines pertaining to President Biden’s order. Then California OSHA, the state’s version of the federal agency, will write its own rules. They can be more restrictive, but not less than what the feds come up with.

Mixed reactions to regulations

“There are so many unknowns at this point. We are waiting to see what the guidance is,” Lori Zaret, chief human resources officer at Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank, said of the federal regulations. “I am celebrating it regardless of anyone’s opinion on vaccinations. It’s about keeping people safe.”

Of the 386 employees at the 19 branches, most of which are in Sonoma County, 84% are vaccinated. Everyone must wear a mask indoors, which is also the county’s requirement.

But Zaret has a lot of questions. She wonders what type of tests will be allowed; acknowledging those who administer it themselves may not get a full swab of their nasal cavity. She wants to be able to rely on the results to keep workers as well as customers safe.

She suspects the intent of the government is to get everyone vaccinated, so then asks: Will the testing option eventually go away? And what about those who have legal exemptions keeping them from getting a shot or two, will testing always be part of their work life?

“The guidance needs to say if working remotely is an alternative to not getting tested,” Zaret said.

She also wants to know who will be paying for all the tests. Will it be through health plans? Employers? Government subsidies?

If I have 50 employees unvaccinated, that is 50 tests a week. These are medical records so we have to retain it confidentially somewhere. It opens up a lot of questions,” Zaret said. “We are already so overburdened with COVID responsibilities.”

She also questions how test results will be reported. Do employees self-report, will there be a state administrator, or will it be the responsibility of the HR department?

“I have seven people in the human resources department. I have zero bandwidth to take it on. It will be a real administrative burden.”

Zaret isn’t the only one with questions. Consumer Brands Association, a trade group representing companies in the food, beverage, household and personal care products industries, sent Biden a letter dated Sept. 13 with a series of questions. CBA represents more than 2,000 brands, with more than 2.1 million people working in those sectors.

Questions included:

•What is considered documentation for proof of vaccination and how will booster vaccinations be factored into compliance?

•Will the requirements only apply to vaccines that are fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration?

•Does the government have plans to centralize vaccination tracking or is it the responsibility of businesses to manage?

•What are the consequences of falsifying one’s vaccination status and does responsibility rest with the individual or employer?

•How does this mandate impact locations with collective bargaining and existing collective bargaining agreements?