Marin, Solano defy North Bay home price fall of 11% in November from prior year

North Bay home prices in November generally continued the downward trend seen for much of 2023, according to the latest figures.

The median home price for Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties in November was nearly $682,000, down 2.2% from a year before and 11.6% below the 12-month average, according to analysis of California Association of Realtors data.

Only two local counties saw price growth over 12 months — Marin, up 7.5% to $1.65 million, and Solano, up 1.8% to $570,000. Sonoma County at $794,000 was down 4.9% annually; Napa County $825,000, down 21.4%; Mendocino County $532,000, down 1.5%; and Lake County, $318,500, off by 5.2%.

Market experts say these declines reflect continued pressure on buyers and sellers from the highest mortgage interest rates in nearly two decades. Though they’re seeing early signs of an easing in the cost of financing home purchases in 2024, but a key challenge for prospective homeowners will be whether there will be homes on the market to buy.

The national average fixed rate for a 30 year mortgage peaked at 7.79% in late October and had fallen to 6.61% the last week of 2023, according to Freddie Mac, a federally chartered bundler of home loans for the investment market.

“I and colleagues in my business have a lot of first-time homebuyers who are prequalified, preapproved to buy,” said Jim Porter, branch manager and senior loan adviser for Solano Mortgage in Fairfield.

The last few months of the year typically is a slow period for new listings of homes because the weather isn’t friendly for getting prospective buyers to come out, real estate agents say. But 2023 closed out with a notable dearth in options for buyers nationally and in the North Bay.

“Our supply is the lowest I’ve seen it in 27 years now of doing this for a living,” said Tracy McLaughlin, whose Marin County brokerage The Agency expanded earlier this year to another key market for luxury homes — Aspen, Colorado.

With a median home price of $1.65 million in November, meaning as many sale transactions came in above that level as below, Marin County is dominated by luxury home sales. But despite having few options on the market, Marin buyers of luxury homes, who often pay cash, aren’t so quick to compete with each other, McLaughlin said.

“People are willing to lose the house in multiple offers if they don't find the value is going to be actualized in an overbid situation,” McLaughlin said.

In Napa and Sonoma counties, a number of sales were in the upper quartile of prices, according to Gerrett Snedaker, managing broker for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate | Wine Country Group, which has more than 140 agents working the North Bay and North Coast counties. In Napa County, the number of sales in the over-$3.6 million (luxury) tier jumped from two in October to a dozen, and the number of high-end sales tripled in Sonoma County in the same time period.

“Maybe interest rates fell, and people who have been wanting to get into a seasonal home by the end of the year were buying. We don’t know yet,” Snedaker said.

Metropolitan area December 2023 February 2024 November 2024 Santa Rosa -0.3% -1.4% -4.7% Napa -0.4% -1.5% -3.8% Vallejo -0.2% -1.1% -3.2% San Francisco -0.3% -1.6% -4.8% San Jose 0.3% -2.8% -6.1% Sacramento -0.1% -0.9% -2.4% Forecast of housing price changes from November 2023 (Source: Zillow)

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.