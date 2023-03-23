North Bay home prices rebound in February

Home prices in half the North Bay’s six counties rebounded last month, led by sharp recoveries in Marin and Mendocino counties. Yet prices in nearly all the local counties remain double digits lower than a year before.

Recent high profile bank failures might have temporary dampening effect on interest rates, said one economist. And some North Bay counties are seeing the pace of home sales pick up.

As for the data, the median sale price for Marin County detached single-family homes was $1.45 million in February, up 20.5% from January but down 13.6% from the previous February, according to data from the California Association of Realtors.

Mendocino County’s median was $495,500 last month, up 27.4% for the month yet off by just 2.7% year over year.

Napa County’s median was $830,000, up 5.1% for the month yet down 17.4% over 12 months.

Median prices — as many transaction values are above as below — for the other three North Bay counties were down last month.

Sonoma County’s was $774,500, down 1% for the month and 5% below February 2022; Lake County’s was $305,000, down 1.6% and 15.3%; and Solano County’s was $555,000, off by 4.3% and 8.3%.

Such big year-over-year price declines have been happening elsewhere in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the real estate trade group.

Six Bay Area counties, including Marin and Napa, had annual drops of over 13%, and the median for the nine-county region as a whole was down 19.2% over 12 months, the biggest annual decline since June 2009 at the end of the Great Recession.

The real estate group attributed the Bay Area price softness partly to uncertainty about the region’s technology sector, a major employer that has seen thousands of layoffs in recent months, and price jumps in certain counties of over 10% in early 2022 when the market was hot.

“The recent failure of a handful of tech-focused banks caused an unexpected drop in interest rates, which could offer an opportunity in the near term for homebuyers who have been waiting on the sidelines to lock in a lower rate,” said Jordan Levine, California Association of Realtors chief economist, in the data announcement. “However, any decline in rates is not likely to be sustainable since inflation remains high, and the Federal Reserve is willing to take some calculated risks in order to keep inflation under control.”

The board of the U.S. central bank on Wednesday voted to increase its key lending rate target by a quarter percentage point, to 4.75%–5%. Uncertainty about the impact of rising interest rates on solvency for some banks left questions on whether the Fed would continue the increases to help tamp down persistently high inflation.

These increases since last year sent the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-interest mortgage to 6.26% in February and reached 6.6% by March 16, up from 3.76% in February 2022 but down from a peak of 7% in late October, according to Freddie Mac.

Fed officials also on Wednesday forecast just one more increase this year, to 4.9%–5.1%, the same projected in December.

The California real estate group expects home prices to remain soft through the rest of this year, with larger price decreases as the home-buying season picks up in earnest later this spring.

A larger proportion of homes sold last month below the original asking price in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties (37%) than the national average (31%), according to Gerrett Snedaker, broker and partner in Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brokerages with 12 North Coast offices.

But that was better than 53% of Wine Country homes changing hands in January for less than originally advertised, but it’s worse than the 20% ratio in Feburary 2022. This “price-reduction ratio” last month was 26% in Napa County, 35% in Sonoma County and 50% in Mendocino County.

“I expect that these numbers will move more towards the national average in the coming months,” Snedaker wrote on his blog.

Wine Country homes that sold for more than the asking price was 26% last month, up from 10% in January but way down from 52% a year before. Last month, 35% of sales in Napa County were overbid, 30% in Sonoma County and 14% in Mendocino County.

As for the pace of home sales, the number of North Bay transactions last month more than doubled in Marin County, were up by about 15% from January in Napa and Sonoma counties, up nearly 5% in Napa County, unchanged in Mendocino County and down almost 12% in Lake County. Sales across the North Bay paralleled the one-third decline for the Bay Area as a whole from February 2022, with Napa’s number of sales down even more, by 43.3%.

But the Marin real estate market is slowing in March, according to Thomas Henthorne of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Greenbrae. The number of homes for sale is down 50% from a year ago. He attributes that to sellers’ waiting for the boom market of the early pandemic to return.

“Typically March is the start of the big spring real estate season, and instead of a flood of new listings, we are seeing just a trickle,” Henthorne wrote on his blog.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.