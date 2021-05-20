North Bay hotel occupancy in April sees biggest bounce back in a year

Hotel occupancy rates increased significantly in April for the North Bay’s four counties that drive the most tourism dollars into Wine Country.

Napa County’s hotel occupancy revenue in April grew by nearly 2,500% from a year earlier, followed by 421.2% revenue growth in Sonoma County from April 2020. Marin and Solano counties also recorded year-over-year triple-digit percentage increases, figures released Wednesday show. April 2020 figures show the hotel industry as it was dealing with the very beginnings of the pandemic shutdown in California.

For April 2021, Napa County’s hotel occupancy rate was 58.7%, up 423.1% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $323.42, up 197.5%, while monthly revenue was $28 million, up 2,481.8% from April 2020.

Sonoma County’s occupancy was 66%, up 131.3% from April 2020. The county’s average daily rate was $168.66, up 74.7%, while revenue was $24.4 million, up 421.2% from the year prior.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in April was 64.4%, a 146.3% increase from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $160.61, up 56.3%, and revenue was $7.6 million, up 330.9% from April 2020.

Solano County’s occupancy last month was 72.3%, up 108.6% over 12 months. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $89.05, up 10% from April 2020. Revenue was $8.1 million, up 123.3%.