North Bay hotel occupancy rebounds in March, closer to pre-pandemic levels

Hotel occupancy rates released Tuesday reveal how much things have changed compared with March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic gripped Wine Country.

Napa County, with hotels at 27% occupancy in March 2020, recorded nearly 50% occupancy in March 2021 — a nearly 80% jump. Similar turnarounds were reported in Marin, Sonoma and Solano counties, according to industry analytics firm STR.

Napa County’s hotel occupancy rate in March was 49.8%, up 79.7% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $261.32, up 1.8%, while monthly revenue was $19.3 million, up 74.1% from March 2020.

Sonoma County’s occupancy was 56.7%, up 35.6% from March 2020. The county’s average daily rate was $146.39, up 10.7%, while revenue was $18.8 million, up 61.4% from the year prior.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in March was 51.7%, a 28.8% increase from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $148.89 down 0.4%, and revenue was $5.9 million, up 28.3% from March 2020.

Solano County’s occupancy last month was 68.8%, up 31.3% over 12 months. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $84.98, down 8% from March 2020. Revenue was $7.6 million, up 17.5%.