North Bay hotel occupancy still down in February, but showing signs of hope

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 22, 2021, 11:36AM
For February, compared with a year before

NAPA COUNTY

Occupancy: 42.3%, down 36.5%

Average daily rate: $$239.82, down 11.7%

Revenue: $13.3 million, down 47.9%

Revenue year to date: $18.5 million, down 60%

Survey size: 4,688 rooms

SONOMA COUNTY

Occupancy: 50.4%, down 28.3%

Average daily rate: 135.63, down 12.5%

Revenue: $13.7 million, down 34.2%

Revenue year to date: $23.7 million, down 40.1%

Survey size: 7,150 rooms

MARIN COUNTY

Occupancy: 42.7%, down 38.6%

Average daily rate: $142.08, down 17.8%

Revenue: $4.2 million, down 49.5%

Revenue year to date: $7.4 million, down 55.5%

Survey size: 2,475 rooms

SOLANO COUNTY

Occupancy: 61.4%, down 16.5%

Average daily rate: $81.51, down 15.1%

Revenue: $6.1 million, down 29.2%

Revenue year to date: $12.7 million, down 19.4%

Survey size: 4,350 rooms

Source: STR Inc.

See past reports on local lodging: nbbj.news/hoteldata

Hotel occupancy rates last month in the North Bay’s largest four counties remained down from February 2020, but signs of recovery are in the air between January and February of this year — especially in one county, according to the latest data.

Overnight visitation to Napa County in February showed significant improvement over the month prior, and Sonoma and Marin counties’ occupancy rates were also headed north, according to figures released Friday by industry analytics firm STR. Solano County’s figures, however, dropped between January and February.

Napa County’s hotel occupancy rate in February was 42.3%, down 36.5% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $239.82, down 11.7%, while monthly revenue was $13.3 million, down 47.9% from February 2020.

Sonoma County’s occupancy was 50.4%, down 28.3% from February 2020. The county’s average daily rate was $135.63, down 12.5%, while revenue was $13.7 million, down 34.2% from a year prior.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in February was 42.7%, a 38.6% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $142.08, down 17.8%, and revenue was $4.2 million, down 49.5% from February 2020.

Solano County’s occupancy last month was 61.4%, down 16.5% over 12 months. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $81.51, down 15.1% from February 2020. February revenue was $6.1 million, down 29.2%.

