North Bay land sought for business growth

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

The first half of 2022 was very active for commercial real estate sales in the North Bay with the Fed’s tightening no having an impact until the latter half of the year. The momentum from the first half of the year rolled right into the present time.

Local commercial lenders are keeping commercial rates at or below residential rates, and that’s a plus for a smooth landing. As the Fed raised rates and the stock market fell drastically, the one area of investing safely has remained commercial real estate. This is the investor perception of the North Bay marketplace.

Industrial land and buildings have been the highlighted property movement this year with buildings selling for a range of $80 per square foot for 138,000 square feet in Ukiah to $300-plus in San Rafael for 20,000 square feet. Industrial buildings have appreciated the most in the last few years particularly, while office buildings have moderated or descended in price.

Modern, recently-built industrial buildings go for a premium as well. At 830 DenBest Court in Windsor, 63,000 square feet were sold for $240 a square foot, and 1740 Copperhill Parkway went for $260 per each of its 70,312 square feet.

Lower, per square foot prices can be found to the east. At 4335 Pacific St. in Rocklin in Placer County a property sold for $180, while buildings further east to Reno, Nevada; Colorado; or Texas at even lower per-square-foot pricing.

The bigger picture as for impact on the economy is in industrial land. For industrial land, two major sales — 30 acres at 930 Shiloh Road in Windsor and 45 acres at 790 Shiloh Road also in Windsor — totaled 75 acres of prime industrial land to facilitate business and economic growth in the North Bay. Developed, that land could result in over 1 million square feet of potential industrial space – business infrastructure to grow business and the economy. This is the impact of the sale of industrial land to the right buyer.

Amazon, for instance, for its land-banking history was angling for much of the remaining Sonoma County airport properties as well as most of the surrounding industrial piece, including the above 75 acres. What they may have been doing was land-banking these peripheral properties potentially for the next decade, and that could have reduced the supply of land and buildings for manufacturers and suppliers to grow.

So getting the appropriate developer in place to acquire these prime industrial properties is essential for the continued balanced growth of the North Bay. What is most beneficial to the user market are developers that will plan and develop projects with a variety of spaces from 30,000 to 100,000 square feet and accommodate users from 2,000 to 20,000 square feet.

This varied size demand is the trend in recent years. We don’t have a lot of larger users seeking over 100,000 square feet, but many in the 5,000–30,000 range.

2022 was another record year for commercial real estate transactions for Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.: 79 building sales totaling 1.2 million square feet and $271 million in valuation, plus land sales of $50 million. Leasing volume was also at record levels of about 1.2 million square feet and $112 million in valuation.

This positive absorption speaks well to the continued confidence in our North Bay market and business confidence going forward. The diversity and multiple engines of the North Bay economy will promote growth, albeit at a slower rate.

Al Coppin is president of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. (keegancoppin.com).